ALLANWATER HOMES ANNOUNCES OPEN WEEKENDS AT HAYFORD MILLS, CAMBUSBARRON



Special Buyer Events, with mortgage advisors on site, will showcase the development’s Deveron & Findhorn Townhouses – offering high specification accommodation on three floors

Allanwater Homes is to hold an informative Open Weekend Friday 28 April to Monday 1 May at its Hayford Mills development in Cambusbarron, with free advice and support offered to prospective buyers. A number of specialist mortgage advisors will be present in the Hayford Mills Sales Office throughout the weekend, as the housebuilder looks to showcase its “three level family living” Deveron 2 three bedroom townhouses.

These events will also highlight the one Findhorn four bedroom townhouse which is currently available at the development. The only one of its type, the Findhorn is a unique one of design created especially for this site.

Priced from £324,995, the “Deveron 2” townhouse has a well thought out layout which would suit many different buyers, whether a growing family, a young professional couple, or perhaps a downsizer keen to “upscale” their home.

An open plan dining/kitchen/family room is to be found on the ground floor, together with a w/c-utility area. Moving up to the first floor, a spacious lounge takes centre stage, together with the principal bedroom, complete with fitted wardrobes and a luxury ensuite shower room. The second floor offers bedroom two, complete with fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room, with bedroom three, and a family bathroom also situated on this floor.

The Findhorn townhouses is priced at £374,995. A large open plan kitchen/dining room with family seating area, WC and plenty of storage cupboards, takes centre stage on the ground floor, whilst on the first floor, there is a spacious lounge with dining area, an extensive bedroom with en suite, and built-in double wardrobe.

Up to the second floor, and prospective buyers will find bedroom two, with en suite and two double bedrooms, together with bedrooms three and four which also have built-in wardrobes. A sizeable family bathroom leading off the hall is also located on this floor.

Allanwater Homes has assembled a range of top class suppliers to provide the fantastic “as included” specification found in the townhouses at Hayford Mills. This includes Kitchens by Roundel, selected built in stainless steel kitchen appliances by Zanussi, sanitaryware by Twyford and Bristan Frenzy thermostatic showers which are fitted in the principle ensuites.

“We are delighted to offer these informative Hayford Mills Open Weekends to the public,” said Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager. “Having mortgage experts to hand throughout the duration will be of real value to prospective buyers of these impressive townhouses. They can discuss various options and home buying solutions with interested parties, whilst a tour of the stunning Deveron 2 showhome can also take place.”

“These weekends at Hayford Mills are happening on the back of Allanwater Homes taking that very exciting first step into the world of TV advertising, having invested in a fantastic advertisement promoting both the townhouses and luxury apartments,” added Lynn. “We’ve already had existing buyers, suppliers, and many other people comment on the advert, they think it’s great, and are delighted to see an independent Scottish housebuilder debut on Sky Television.”

“We are very proud of our luxury townhouses, and can’t wait to spread the word to even more prospective buyers about the many advantages that townhouse living affords. It’s particularly good to have our professionally interior designed Deveron showhome here at Hayford Mills, as it brings the whole concept of three level living to life,” said Lynn.

“Living space throughout both townhouse designs is light filled, with multiple uses for many of the various rooms. We appreciate that townhouses are still quite rare in the new build market, so some interested parties may not have experienced the space and features first hand. By visiting us on one of our Open Days they can see how living in a townhouse could work for them, based on their individual requirements.”

Lynn finished by saying: “Those that work from home will find that a townhouse works particularly well. Teenagers can have their own living spaces too. Townhouse living this stylish is certainly attracting more and more devotees.”

Enjoying an attractive semi-rural setting, Cambusbarron is within easy commuting distance of Stirling.

Opening times for the Open Weekend at Hayford Mills are from 11am to 5.30pm, call Lynn on 0330 1247695. The development is open Thursday to Monday every week.

www.allanwater.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...