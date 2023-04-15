Many readers will remember the colourful rowing boats which used to be available for hire from the Ashley Terrace boathouse on the Union Canal.
It was a popular Sunday afternoon treat for all the family which has not been possible for around 10 years because the boathouse was condemned as too dilapidated to be safe.
Following the creation of the new Edinburgh Union Canal Society, a team of volunteers has been working hard to repair the boathouse until sufficient funds can be raised to have it rebuilt and, in particular, to refurbish two of the rowing boats.
These will be launched at 2.00pm on Sunday 16 April from the towpath at Ogilvie Terrace, opposite the boathouse, at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm.
The hire cost will be £10 per boat for a 50-minute session.
Maximum 5 persons per boat.
Edinburgh Union Canal Society https://www.eucs.org.uk
