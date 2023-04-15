Many readers will remember the colourful rowing boats which used to be available for hire from the Ashley Terrace boathouse on the Union Canal.

It was a popular Sunday afternoon treat for all the family which has not been possible for around 10 years because the boathouse was condemned as too dilapidated to be safe.

Following the creation of the new Edinburgh Union Canal Society, a team of volunteers has been working hard to repair the boathouse until sufficient funds can be raised to have it rebuilt and, in particular, to refurbish two of the rowing boats.

These will be launched at 2.00pm on Sunday 16 April from the towpath at Ogilvie Terrace, opposite the boathouse, at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm.

The hire cost will be £10 per boat for a 50-minute session.

Maximum 5 persons per boat.

Edinburgh Union Canal Society https://www.eucs.org.uk

Edinburgh Art Festival – Andrew Cranston at Ingleby

At Ingleby Gallery there will be an exhibition of new paintings by Glasgow based Andrew Cranston staged as part of the Edinburgh Art Festival. Cranston is a painter storyteller who often uses linen bound covers of old books for painting on. He then makes the paintings emerge gradually through manipulating materials. He constantly reworks his…

Continue Reading Edinburgh Art Festival – Andrew Cranston at Ingleby

Oar inspiring boat crew brewing up a storm at Bellfield Brewery tell all

Many of us would struggle to row half a mile let alone 3,000 miles across the Atlantic but that’s what a team of five rowers from Portobello achieved. Crossing the finish line in Antigua in late January having set off from the Canary Islands 39 days earlier, the Atlantic Body & Soul team are back…

Continue Reading Oar inspiring boat crew brewing up a storm at Bellfield Brewery tell all

Tartan Week 2023 – the day before the parade

The 25th Tartan Day Parade takes place on Saturday 15 April down Sixth Avenue. In the days before, there are many events taking place, including we understand a showcase from Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society at the official UK Government residence on Thursday where Shona McCarthy, CEO of Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society spoke about their activities…

Continue Reading Tartan Week 2023 – the day before the parade

