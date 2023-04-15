At Ingleby Gallery there will be an exhibition of new paintings by Glasgow based Andrew Cranston staged as part of the Edinburgh Art Festival.
Cranston is a painter storyteller who often uses linen bound covers of old books for painting on. He then makes the paintings emerge gradually through manipulating materials. He constantly reworks his way into images that shift backwards and forwards in time.
He has described one of his works as ‘a painting that came out of my brush one day’, a statement that sums up his approach. They are resolutely contemporary in spirit and yet connected by a strong thread to painters of the past, especially perhaps to the intimism of Vuillard and Bonnard, or to Matisse or Munch.
The narrative paintings are drawn from the artist’s memory and observations of life.
This exhibition will present a new sequence of large scale canvases, alongside the book cover that paintings for which he has become best known in recent years.
A book launch to celebrate the publication’s release, including a signing and exhibition walk through with the artist will be held as an Edinburgh Art Festival event on Saturday 19 August at 3pm.
Andrew Cranston 17 June to 16 September 2023.
Ingleby Gallery, 33 Barony Street, EH3 6NX
Opening times: Wednesday- Saturday, 11-5pm
Tuesday – Saturday, 11-5pm (August), or by appointment.
