Pudding & Stories announces “Food and Stories Workshops”

Pudding & Stories is to hold a series of “Food and Stories Workshops”, run by instructors from Edinburgh’s universities, local artists, writers and chefs, at their location on Comiston Road.

The first two workshops are “Book and Cake Themed Papercutting” with local artist Ruth Watt aka Papercut Punk, and “Getting Started with Short Stories” led by Dr Lynda Clark, a University of Edinburgh lecturer in Creative Writing.

Pudding & Stories’ owner Cigdem Kaplangi said: “We are very excited to further enliven Edinburgh’s cultural atmosphere by having monthly events where potential participants learn more about a topic, hone a skill, or discover a new passion. In order to do this, we are collaborating with instructors from Edinburgh’s universities, local artists, writers and chefs.”

The Book and Cake Themed Papercutting Workshop

Date: Saturday 27 May from 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm

Instructor: Ruth Watt aka Papercut Punk

Ruth Watt is a local artist who has been spreading paper happiness with commissions, exhibitions and collaborations all over the UK for over 10 years. Her paper art is beautiful and unique, and so are her themes. Here are a few: untranslatable words, songs and lyrics, dogs in work.

Course Description: Participants will create their own literary-foodie masterpiece. After being shown the basics of this relaxing art form, they will be given ideas for taking their new hobby further, once home. No drawing skills necessary as templates will be provided but going freestyle is encouraged. Suitable for complete beginners but 18+ due to sharp blades.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite https://rb.gy/voooq and cost £15 per person.

Getting Started With Short Stories Workshop

Date: Sunday May 28th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Instructor: Dr Lynda Clark

Lynda Clark has an MA in Creative Writing and a PhD in Creative and Critical Writing, both from Nottingham Trent University. Her debut novel, Beyond Kidding, was optioned by Film4 and is in development. Her short story collection, Dreaming in Quantum was published by Fairlight Books in 2019 and includes the critically acclaimed Ghillie’s Mum, which won the 2018 Commonwealth Prize for Europe and Canada and was shortlisted in the BBC Short Story Award and Tom Gallon Prize. Lynda currently Works at the University of Edinburgh as Lecturer in Creative Writing.

Course Description: Anyone and everyone can write a short story, says Lynda Clark, so this course is suitable for complete beginners. Lynda’s workshop will look at how to create characters and settings, how to write dialogue and how to bring these elements together into a short story.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite https://rb.gy/voooq and cost £50 per person.

