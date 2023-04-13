Invisible Cities will be visible in New York
The founder of social enterprise Invisible Cities has won a place on the Scottish Business Network trip to New York for Tartan Week. Zakia Moulaoui Guery is off to speak to anyone and everyone in New York about her business model which takes people who have experienced homelessness and trains them to be tour guides.
At the Botanics
Join the Botanics for a British Sign Language (BSL) tour of artist Natalie Taylor’s exhibition, Living Soil.
Artist Natalie Taylor celebrates the life beneath our feet, exploring our relationship with soil and the food production systems that rely on it. See soil come to life through Taylor’s paintings, photographs, plates and a well-travelled cape on 16 April.
Pudding & Stories
A bookshop on Comiston Road is running a series of Food and Stories Workshops run by instructors from universities, local artists, writers and chefs.
The first two will be held in May. Book now…
Award for Edinburgh
Edinburgh has been ranked 13th out of 19 cities with the best public transport in the world by Time Out in a recent survey.
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “It’s no secret that Edinburgh boasts a world-beating public transport system, and I am proud to see this recognised. Our award-winning Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams services are known and loved by residents citywide, and customer satisfaction continues to rise. This is a huge achievement for all the staff in these two great companies.
“As Scotland’s Capital we need to respond to a growing population, increased congestion and air pollution and the challenges posed by climate change, and improving access to public transport is central to this. We’re already nearing the completion of Trams to Newhaven, which will provide an affordable, reliable and high capacity transport link to the north of the city. At the same time we are prioritising plans to improve bus journey times on arterial routes into Edinburgh.”
Mixing up food and stories in a series of workshops
At the Royal Botanic Garden- Living Soil
East Neuk Festival – full line up
Scottish Government to legally challenge the UK Government’s block of the Gender Reform bill
Fish ‘n chip shop with its own saucy glass bottle recycling scheme
Braid Road – a response from a resident
