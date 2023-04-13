Invisible Cities will be visible in New York

The founder of social enterprise Invisible Cities has won a place on the Scottish Business Network trip to New York for Tartan Week. Zakia Moulaoui Guery is off to speak to anyone and everyone in New York about her business model which takes people who have experienced homelessness and trains them to be tour guides.

Read more here.

Zakia leading an Invisible Cities tour in 2021

At the Botanics

Join the Botanics for a British Sign Language (BSL) tour of artist Natalie Taylor’s exhibition, Living Soil.

Artist Natalie Taylor celebrates the life beneath our feet, exploring our relationship with soil and the food production systems that rely on it. See soil come to life through Taylor’s paintings, photographs, plates and a well-travelled cape on 16 April.

Read more here

Pudding & Stories

A bookshop on Comiston Road is running a series of Food and Stories Workshops run by instructors from universities, local artists, writers and chefs.

The first two will be held in May. Book now…

Award for Edinburgh

Edinburgh has been ranked 13th out of 19 cities with the best public transport in the world by Time Out in a recent survey.

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “It’s no secret that Edinburgh boasts a world-beating public transport system, and I am proud to see this recognised. Our award-winning Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams services are known and loved by residents citywide, and customer satisfaction continues to rise. This is a huge achievement for all the staff in these two great companies.

“As Scotland’s Capital we need to respond to a growing population, increased congestion and air pollution and the challenges posed by climate change, and improving access to public transport is central to this. We’re already nearing the completion of Trams to Newhaven, which will provide an affordable, reliable and high capacity transport link to the north of the city. At the same time we are prioritising plans to improve bus journey times on arterial routes into Edinburgh.”

Edinburgh Tram. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

How to subscribe to our newspaper

To ensure you get your own copy of each month’s The Edinburgh Reporter subscribe to our delivery service and we will ensure that your issue of our newspaper is delivered to your door.

All you need is a UK postcode. Deliveries will be made by Royal Mail.

Click here to subscribe to have your own copy of The Edinburgh Reporter delivered to you

The annual cost is £33, some of which covers the postage costs and the rest will help us to keep bringing you the news and producing a newspaper.

Our target is to recruit 500 new subscribers in 2023 as this would ensure production of the paper for a whole year. And any surplus would of course be reinvested in our site, or in employing a new member of staff.

If an annual subscription is too much of a commitment then could we ask you to contribute a smaller amount – for a cup of coffee – through ko-fi. Any small amount helps us a lot – and it takes a lot of coffee to produce the news.

Like this: Like Loading...