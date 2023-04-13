Join the Botanics for a British Sign Language (BSL) tour of artist Natalie Taylor’s exhibition, Living Soil.

Artist Natalie Taylor celebrates the life beneath our feet, exploring our relationship with soil and the food production systems that rely on it. See soil come to life through Taylor’s paintings, photographs, plates and a well-travelled cape.

A pilgrimage from Dunbar to Glasgow to reflect on the climate and ecological crisis in anticipation of COP26 passed through Edinburgh with participation from Natalie Taylor of North Light Arts, Tamsin Grainger poet and walk leader and Ali Pretty of Beach of Dreams PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Register on Eventbrite

