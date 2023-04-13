Join the Botanics for a British Sign Language (BSL) tour of artist Natalie Taylor’s exhibition, Living Soil.
Artist Natalie Taylor celebrates the life beneath our feet, exploring our relationship with soil and the food production systems that rely on it. See soil come to life through Taylor’s paintings, photographs, plates and a well-travelled cape.
Five things you need to know today
Invisible Cities will be visible in New York The founder of social enterprise Invisible Cities has won a place on the Scottish Business Network trip to New York for Tartan Week. Zakia Moulaoui Guery is off to speak to anyone and everyone in New York about her business model which takes people who have experienced…
Mixing up food and stories in a series of workshops
Pudding & Stories announces “Food and Stories Workshops” Pudding & Stories is to hold a series of “Food and Stories Workshops”, run by instructors from Edinburgh’s universities, local artists, writers and chefs, at their location on Comiston Road. The first two workshops are “Book and Cake Themed Papercutting” with local artist Ruth Watt aka Papercut Punk, and “Getting Started with Short Stories” led by Dr Lynda Clark, a University of…
Continue Reading Mixing up food and stories in a series of workshops
East Neuk Festival – full line up
Stars of this year’s festival will include Su-a-Lee the principal cello with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and her friends Duncan Chisholm, Hamish Napier and Donald Shaw. And Crail Airfield will be open for a special evening on 1 July. The festival has added concerts by top Scottish and international talent to this year’s line up…
Scottish Government to legally challenge the UK Government’s block of the Gender Reform bill
The Scottish Government has confirmed it will challenge the UK Government’s decision to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform Bill from becoming law. The Scottish Parliament approved the legislation, which allows people to legally change their gender through a system of self-identification, on 22nd December 2022, hailed by the Scottish Government at the time as “a…
Continue Reading Scottish Government to legally challenge the UK Government’s block of the Gender Reform bill
Fish ‘n chip shop with its own saucy glass bottle recycling scheme
A multi award-winning Musselburgh fish and chips takeaway has launched a glass bottle recycling scheme for its own branded chippy sauce. East Coast Fish & Chips Takeaway on North High Street has been selling more than 6,000 litres of its famous chippy sauce every year since 1974. As part of its ongoing commitment to being…
Continue Reading Fish ‘n chip shop with its own saucy glass bottle recycling scheme
Braid Road – a response from a resident
This is an opinion article written by reader Paul Bailey who lives on Braid Road by way of comment on an article which we published earlier in the week. In an earlier article, Kirsty Lewin, a member of Spokes, asked a few questions about the Greenbank to the Meadows QuietRoute. She first asked why is…