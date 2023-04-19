Camelot Holiday Park in Cumbria is offering a new phase of luxury holiday homes at its latest development, The Paddocks.

Properties on offer range from the ABI Coworth at £48,500, a two bedroom 36 x 12 holiday home, to the ABI Beverley, a 39 x 12 two bedroom design at £68,000.

The Coworth has an open plan kitchen and living space, but the Beverley has a real designer touch, with sleek matt black finishes and contrasting woods combining to create a modern and contemporary holiday home.

Other fully furnished and fully decorated holiday homes available in this latest phase include the ABI Wimbledon, with its Shaker style kitchen at £59,500 and the Atlas Heritage at £63,000. With its 7ft side walls and feature aspect windows, the Heritage has a light and airy living space. Its freestanding two and three seater sofas feature luxurious deep button arms and the contemporary fire surround houses a log burner style fire cabinet.

The Willerby Manor is on sale at £65,000. This is a two-bedroom 38 x 12ft design. It has a spacious main bedroom with ensuite wc, patio doors, integrated microwave in the designer kitchen and free standing furniture in the open plan lounge.

A residential Park Home – the ABI Ambleside at £90,000 – is also part of the latest release. This spacious property, with its subtle taupe and grey wood finishes and designer kitchen, would suit over 55s keen to downsize to a well-established, safe and secure family run park. Residents can enjoy maintenance free living with a whole new lifestyle at their disposal, enjoying the Cumbrian countryside and the numerous local attractions on the doorstep.

Situated at Longtown in Cumbria, Camelot Holiday Park is well placed to enjoy day trips to both the North Lakes and the Scottish Borders.

Park owner William Stewart said: “We are delighted to release these fantastic new holiday homes here at The Paddocks.

“They are industry leading designs, the very finest we can select for our buyers.”

“Those wishing to downsize and move here permanently will not be disappointed with the beautiful residential Ambleside park home, which will be immediately highly sought after.

“It’s one of the finest park home examples – a beautifully appointed home which is just like a newbuild bungalow, but at a much cheaper price. We don’t always have a great many residential park homes to offer to market, so are delighted to be able to include his in the latest phase.”

Camelot Holiday Park has specially tailored incentives on any of the holiday home or park home purchases.

Mr Stewart said: “Talk to us as to what would help you realise your holiday home buying dreams.

“We want to make the process as enticing as possible, and have a range of incentives to help. Summer is beckoning and it would be fantastic to see as many new buyers as possible enjoying their precious leisure time here at our lovely park.”

Camelot Holiday Park tel 01228 791248 to arrange a tour.

Further details www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk

