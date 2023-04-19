The City of Edinburgh Council wants to recruit more foster carers for children from minority ethnic backgrounds.

They are also looking for host family foster carers for unaccompanied young people who arrive in Edinburgh leaving areas of war and persecution behind them.

The foster carers will require to have the skills knowledge and cultural awareness to take care of such young people. The team is approaching mosques, universities, cultural and voluntary overseas bodies to help promote the new campaign.

Edinburgh has a number of children from minority ethnic backgrounds and unaccompanied migrants between 16 – 21 who require support.

Research highlights where possible children who require foster care should be matched with families who can reflect and promote their ethnic, cultural, religious and linguistic identities, as well as navigate discrimination.

There is currently a national shortage of approved foster carers, so matching children with carers who will best suit their needs is an ongoing challenge.

We are therefore keen to recruit foster carers from a range of diverse groups. As our host family foster carers support unaccompanied migrants age 16 plus, they can still work. A large part of their role is supporting our young people in coming to terms with their experiences, promoting their learning within a new country and helping prepare them for independence.

A series of events will start with a stall at the Asda superstore in Chesser n Thursday with information and the foster care team available from 11am until 2pm.

Cllr Joan Griffiths, Education, Children and Families Convener for The City of Edinburgh Council, explains more about the campaign and its importance.

She said:“We have a number of children and young people from minority ethnic backgrounds who desperately need homes as they are unaccompanied migrants seeking asylum in the UK or may have been trafficked. We urgently need foster carers who can support these young people to feel safe, nurtured and cared for.

“Our foster carers come from all different backgrounds, but we know that young people from minority ethnic backgrounds face additional challenges and need understanding in relation to the impact of racism and of growing up in a society where their culture and heritage is different.

“I would encourage anyone who might be interested in taking up this amazing opportunity to change a young person’s life for the better to come along to one of our public events or contact us at fosterchildren@edinburgh.gov.uk.”

