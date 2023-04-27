The Corstorphine Community Centre at 5 Kirk Loan is to be transferred in a Community Asset Transfer as confirmed by councillors earlier this week.
On Tuesday The City of Edinburgh Council approved the sale of Westfield House to the local charity Corstorphine Community Centre (CCC).
Cllr Mandy Watt, Finance and Resources Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “It’s great that we agreed the community asset transfer of Westfield House to Corstorphine Community Centre yesterday. As a Council we are always looking to support and encourage community empowerment and this latest transfer is one of a number we have carried out in the past couple of years.
“The Community Centre put forward a really detailed and community-focused bid for the building which will now be brought back into use and offer a wide range of activities, promote health-wellbeing and ensure social interaction for local disadvantaged groups. This is a real win for the area and will be an important community hub for the citizens of Corstorphine.”
The application for the sale of the site was made under The Scottish Government’s Community Asset Transfer Scheme.
CCC has been based in the building and operating a community Hub since June last year, with a lease granted by the Council, but the welcome decision means that plans to make the whole building accessible, and a flexible resource for the community to use are much nearer.
Chairperson, Shulah Allan, said “We are delighted that the council sees the benefit to the community of a local Hub. By agreeing to the sale the council is helping to bring to fruition our plans to develop Westfield House and its grounds. It’s been a ten-year journey to get to this point, and our thanks go to the community for all the support given to CCC in so many ways since the fire in 2013”.
The next step is a decision by the Scottish Land Fund on an award towards the £1.1 million purchase of the premises. This will be added to the funds that CCC have raised and will spend on the purchase and necessary refurbishment of the building. A decision on this grant is expected by the end of May.
www.corstorphinecommunitycentre.org.uk
Charity works towards global standard for ageing at home
Edinburgh-based housing charity puts innovation at its heart. The launch of Bield Housing and Care’s new five-year corporate strategy signals the beginning of a period of significant change and innovation for one of the country’s leading housing providers. Tech-driven solutions are a key focus in the new strategy, which has been launched to drive the…
Continue Reading Charity works towards global standard for ageing at home
Beltane Fire Festival – traditional tales to mark the beginning of summer
Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival returns to Calton Hill on Sunday 30 April. Although the current weather is not at all springlike never mind summer, the festival is intended to celebrate the beginning of summer. Beltane Fire Festival is a living, breathing re-interpretation and modernisation of an ancient Iron Age Celtic ritual and is the largest…
Continue Reading Beltane Fire Festival – traditional tales to mark the beginning of summer
Formal talks begin about new Fringe Festival hub
Plans for a new Edinburgh Fringe ‘hub’ have taken a step forward as the council enters formal discussions with festival bosses about leasing out a city centre building. The Old Town’s South Bridge Resource Centre is set to be repurposed as a “year-round Fringe community hub” for artists using £7 million awarded by the UK Government’s…
Continue Reading Formal talks begin about new Fringe Festival hub
Controversial Leith Walk development gets go ahead
A controversial student housing development has been given the green light for Edinburgh’s Leith Walk following a knife edge vote by councillors. Developers behind the plans were accused of ignoring the wishes of the local community and failing to address a huge social housing shortage, with their proposals for the vacant site predominantly student accommodation. The…
Continue Reading Controversial Leith Walk development gets go ahead
Counter Sessions – a neighbourhood gathering place
At the Counter at Native Edinburgh there is food all day long, but now in a new move the evenings will be full of music, performances and all kinds of creative workshops such as Flower Art therapy and Wild Life Drawing. To find out more about Counter at Native Edinburgh, to see What’s On, and…
Continue Reading Counter Sessions – a neighbourhood gathering place
Council workers reject latest pay deal
Members of the largest union for local government workers, Unison Scotland, overwhelmingly voted to reject COSLA’s latest pay offer, with 90% of those who voted backing strike action. In the ballot of Unison members, covering a range of local government roles including cleaners, refuse workers, carers and school staff, 87% rejected the pay offer, with…