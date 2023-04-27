Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival returns to Calton Hill on Sunday 30 April. Although the current weather is not at all springlike never mind summer, the festival is intended to celebrate the beginning of summer.

Beltane Fire Festival is a living, breathing re-interpretation and modernisation of an ancient Iron Age Celtic ritual and is the largest of its kind, bringing people from all over the world to join and revel in the birth of Summer and the fertility of the land since 1988. Join us for an immersive Celtic experience, more spectacular and expansive than ever before!

This year’s festival will tell the traditional tales of The Procession of the May Queen and The Death and Re-Birth of The Green Man from a unique and exciting perspective; revellers will be surrounded by fire-play, acrobatics, drummers, dancers, clowns, musicians, actors, puppeteers, artists, poets, crafters, curious and mysterious characters and even cats.

Edinburgh’s Beltane celebrations are the largest of their kind and have attracted crowds of around 10,000 people from all across the globe.

Festival Co-ordinator Tom Watton said: “It is an honour to facilitate all of the hard work and dedication of the Beltane volunteers; who over the last ten weeks, have been busy preparing for another spectacular one of a kind fire festival. Come and join us this year as raise the Beltane toast: to the earth our mother and the fire our host!”

Join us at the end of the month, celebrate the turning of the wheel.

Tickets for the Beltane Fire Festival are available from Citizen Tickets here.

Beltane Fire Festival 2022, Calton Hill, Edinburgh, 30th April 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Like this: Like Loading...