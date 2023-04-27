Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival returns to Calton Hill on Sunday 30 April. Although the current weather is not at all springlike never mind summer, the festival is intended to celebrate the beginning of summer.
Beltane Fire Festival is a living, breathing re-interpretation and modernisation of an ancient Iron Age Celtic ritual and is the largest of its kind, bringing people from all over the world to join and revel in the birth of Summer and the fertility of the land since 1988. Join us for an immersive Celtic experience, more spectacular and expansive than ever before!
This year’s festival will tell the traditional tales of The Procession of the May Queen and The Death and Re-Birth of The Green Man from a unique and exciting perspective; revellers will be surrounded by fire-play, acrobatics, drummers, dancers, clowns, musicians, actors, puppeteers, artists, poets, crafters, curious and mysterious characters and even cats.
Edinburgh’s Beltane celebrations are the largest of their kind and have attracted crowds of around 10,000 people from all across the globe.
Festival Co-ordinator Tom Watton said: “It is an honour to facilitate all of the hard work and dedication of the Beltane volunteers; who over the last ten weeks, have been busy preparing for another spectacular one of a kind fire festival. Come and join us this year as raise the Beltane toast: to the earth our mother and the fire our host!”
Join us at the end of the month, celebrate the turning of the wheel.
Tickets for the Beltane Fire Festival are available from Citizen Tickets here.
Charity works towards global standard for ageing at home
Edinburgh-based housing charity puts innovation at its heart. The launch of Bield Housing and Care’s new five-year corporate strategy signals the beginning of a period of significant change and innovation for one of the country’s leading housing providers. Tech-driven solutions are a key focus in the new strategy, which has been launched to drive the…
Continue Reading Charity works towards global standard for ageing at home
Community Centre buyout is welcome news
The Corstorphine Community Centre at 5 Kirk Loan is to be transferred in a Community Asset Transfer as confirmed by councillors earlier this week. On Tuesday The City of Edinburgh Council approved the sale of Westfield House to the local charity Corstorphine Community Centre (CCC). Cllr Mandy Watt, Finance and Resources Convener for the City…
Formal talks begin about new Fringe Festival hub
Plans for a new Edinburgh Fringe ‘hub’ have taken a step forward as the council enters formal discussions with festival bosses about leasing out a city centre building. The Old Town’s South Bridge Resource Centre is set to be repurposed as a “year-round Fringe community hub” for artists using £7 million awarded by the UK Government’s…
Continue Reading Formal talks begin about new Fringe Festival hub
Controversial Leith Walk development gets go ahead
A controversial student housing development has been given the green light for Edinburgh’s Leith Walk following a knife edge vote by councillors. Developers behind the plans were accused of ignoring the wishes of the local community and failing to address a huge social housing shortage, with their proposals for the vacant site predominantly student accommodation. The…
Continue Reading Controversial Leith Walk development gets go ahead
Counter Sessions – a neighbourhood gathering place
At the Counter at Native Edinburgh there is food all day long, but now in a new move the evenings will be full of music, performances and all kinds of creative workshops such as Flower Art therapy and Wild Life Drawing. To find out more about Counter at Native Edinburgh, to see What’s On, and…
Continue Reading Counter Sessions – a neighbourhood gathering place
Council workers reject latest pay deal
Members of the largest union for local government workers, Unison Scotland, overwhelmingly voted to reject COSLA’s latest pay offer, with 90% of those who voted backing strike action. In the ballot of Unison members, covering a range of local government roles including cleaners, refuse workers, carers and school staff, 87% rejected the pay offer, with…