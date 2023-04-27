Edinburgh-based housing charity puts innovation at its heart.

The launch of Bield Housing and Care’s new five-year corporate strategy signals the beginning of a period of significant change and innovation for one of the country’s leading housing providers.

Tech-driven solutions are a key focus in the new strategy, which has been launched to drive the organisation’s growth and maximise independence among its tenants.

These solutions will be at the heart of Bield’s vision for medium-term growth and will help to tackle external challenges faced by the sector such as climate change, the cost-of-living crisis and an ageing population.

The new strategy aims to position Bield tenants, customers and staff at the centre of the organisation’s decision-making, design and adapt homes to meet customer needs, simplify its services, strengthen its financial performance, support its staff to improve their skills and efficiency, and secure UK-wide recognition for its innovative and leading approaches.

Dr Lynne Douglas, CEO at Bield, said: “Our new five-year corporate strategy will guide us along the way as we focus on achieving our vision and ambitions and ultimately make a positive impact.

“Our strategy will measure whether we are delivering to meet our customers’ desires, rather than just ticking boxes. This new outcome-based approach will expand our influence in the sector, as we look to set and deliver the standard for ageing at home.”

It comes at a pivotal time for the housing specialist which recently opened a new digital hub, showcasing housing technology of the future, at its West Port development in Linlithgow. This was possible thanks to funding from the Technology for our Ageing Population: Panel for Innovation (TAPPI) project which aims to improve the way technology is used in housing and care for older people. The hub provides a variety of preventative care technologies to support individuals to live independently, in their own homes, for longer, and is available for tenants, staff and other stakeholders to trial.

Bield will implement its strategy in three distinct phases – strengthen, grow and lead – to ensure it is delivered in a planned and coordinated way.

This phased growth will allow Bield to meet its key priorities which are broken down into five main subsets: facing challenges, improving efficiency, harnessing strengths, enhancing impact and leading the way.

Lynne added: “At Bield, we’re always striving to improve customer experience and satisfaction whilst growing our use of modern, in-home technologies to support independent living. Our new strategy will enable us to develop a personalised and proactive approach to delivering our services, develop and test new innovative digital solutions and share our experience and expertise for the benefit of wider society.

“It is estimated that by 2030 more than 600,00 people in Scotland will be aged 75 or over so now more than ever is the time to be ambitious.”

Bield is a housing and care charity committed to providing innovative, flexible and high-quality housing solutions and support for older people. Bield Housing and Care has around 180 developments which facilitate independent living across Scotland.

The charity currently operates in 22 local authority areas and works with 24 health and social care partnerships in Scotland.

