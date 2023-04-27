Grange take the first step towards a Premiership and play-off double on Saturday at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre.

The Edinburgh side, who won the league last weekend with a 4-1 win over Capital rivals, Watsonians, clash with Clydesdale in the play-off semi-final at 2pm.

The other semi features Western Wildcats, who finished runners-up in the league, against Edinburgh University who were third. Push back 4pm.

The final is at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre on Sunday (4pm) and Martin Shepherdson, Grange’s team manager, confirmed that they have injury worries ahead of the clash.

He did not name the injured players but said: “The bulk of the squad is available.”

Shepherdson (pictured in the blue top by Nigel Duncan) added: “We are looking forward to the weekend and we know we have a real chance of progressing.”

Grange topped the table at the end of the regular season with 44 points from 16 games and were the only unbeaten side in the division, winning 14 games and drawing two.

They scored 85 goals, the third highest total, and let in 19, the lowest total in the league.

Clydesdale finished fourth with 25 points from their 16 outings, winning seven, drawing four and losing five, and they scored 48 goals and conceded 40.

Western finished with 43 points, winning 14 of their games, drawing one and losing one to Grange, and they scored 100 goals and let in 22. Edinburgh University were third with 51 points accumulated from ten wins, three draws and three defeats. They scored 87 goals and let in 36.

Like this: Like Loading...