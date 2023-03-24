Ah’ve got a brain for business me. Nothing says business like a pair of trackies.

Are you ready for ice cream? This April brings the premiere of a brand new comedy from the Traverse Theatre Company, in the grand Scottish dramatic tradition of Passing Places and Midsummer.

Penned by Glaswegian playwright Laurie Motherwell, it’s a story of friendship, finances and flakes. Enjoy a warm journey across the west of Scotland as two friends discover what it takes to survive in the chilly world of cold confectionery.

Looking for a way out of their humdrum lives in the outskirts of Glasgow, straight-laced Sean, fresh from dropping out of uni, and the gallus Daro, overflowing with charisma and business ‘acumen’, reckon they can be the dream team of frozen treats. However, they quickly discover that conquering the ice cream business will be anything but a sundae stroll…

As the bills, admin and brain freezes build up, Sean and Daro’s relationship is put to the test and their friendship gets frosty. Will they stay solid, or will they melt under the pressure?

The play stars Cameron Fulton and Sean Connor. Cameron is known for his regular role as Tyler on River City, and most recently from Amazon Prime thriller The Rig. He has also appeared in several A Play, A Pie & A Pint productions, and numerous other theatre productions and films. Sean is also a River City regular, and his recent stage credits include Moorcroft (Tron Theatre), Ode to Joy (James Ley, Stories Untold Productions), Don Quixote (Dundee Rep and Horsecross Arts).

Writer Laurie Motherwell said: “I’m so excited to share Sean and Daro’s journey with audiences alongside the Traverse. I’ve always wondered what it would be like to work an ice cream van with your pal. So this seemed like the best way to do that. Sean and Daro Flake It ’Til They Make It is a story full of heart about two guys trying to make their mark despite the odds stacked against them.”

Robert Softley Gale, director, said: “It is an absolute honour to be working on ‘Sean & Daro’ with this fantastic bunch. We’ve brought together a brilliant team and Laurie has written a script that is painfully funny and poignant, which I know people are going to love. Audiences are in for such a treat – and maybe a wee cone at the same time – what’s not to love?”

Sean and Daro Flake It ‘Til They Make It by Laurie Motherwell

Fri 14 – Sun 23 April

Traverse Theatre, 10 Cambridge St, Edinburgh, EH1 2ED

Full Price £18, Concession £15, Under 30’s and Students £12, Other Concessions £5

£1 tickets available for those under 25 or in receipt of income support benefits

Tickets now on sale: www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/sean-and-daro-flake-it-til-they-make

