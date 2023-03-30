Edinburgh’s tram company is on hand to help partygoers make the most of the line-up of acts at Terminal V.
The festival takes place at The Royal Highland Centre over the Easter weekend when festival goers are encouraged to take the tram to Igliston.
Edinburgh Trams will be running extra services every 20 minutes until around half past midnight during Terminal V, the city’s techno festival.
A shuttle bus will also link the tram stop at Ingliston Park & Ride with the event which features an elite collection of some of the biggest names in the world of house and techno music, including Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte, and Ewan McVicar.
The tram operator’s Managing Director Lea Harrison said: “Last year, hundreds of people took advantage of our late-night services during high-profile events. They’ve certainly proved a hit with Terminal V fans, and we want to ensure anyone in attendance can get back home or to their accommodation safely.
“During the day, services will also run as usual from every seven minutes, serving all stops between Ingliston Park & Ride and St Andrew Square. What’s more, with day return tickets costing just £3.80, travelling to and from the venue couldn’t be easier!”
Simon McGrath and Derek Martin, Festival Directors of Terminal V, said: “The extra tram services are incredibly well received by our festival goers, and we’re delighted to be working in partnership with Edinburgh Trams once again.”
Further details about Terminal V can be found here and tram tickets can be purchased from tram stop ticket machines before boarding.
City of Edinburgh Music School graduate releases new work
Scottish harpist Fiona Rutherford will release a new recording on Friday called Seed using the Scottish harp on journey through many different styles of music. She gained a place at The City of Edinburgh Music School when she was 16, mainly as a result of her harp playing. She had only begun learning to play…
Continue Reading City of Edinburgh Music School graduate releases new work
Five things you need to know today
Full cabinet now in position First Minister, Humza Yousaf introduced his new cabinet to the press on Wednesday afternoon. He has made some changes although some faces are the same: Michael Matheson takes on NHS recovery, health and social care and relinquishes the Transport Secretary role. Jenny Gilruth formerly transport minister will take on education…
Kaffe Fassett – The Power of Pattern at Dovecot Studios
A new exhibition opens at Dovecot on Friday with works and crafts by Kaffe Fassett. This colourful exhibition will be on display until 4 July 2023 and there are lunchtime tours which you can book at the same price as a self-guided visit. Kaffe Fassett is a name well known to knitters and crafters with…
Continue Reading Kaffe Fassett – The Power of Pattern at Dovecot Studios
Dentists pen open letter to Humza Yousaf
As Humza Yousaf became the sixth First Minister of Scotland, Scottish dentist leaders have called for immediate action to ensure the service, which they regard as beleaguered has a future. The dentists say that the leadership election has delayed the timetable for reform of the low margin/high volume system dentists work to, which has left…
Bus drivers in training
Lothian bus drivers will take part in a training session on Thursday to help them understand the needs of their blind and partially sighted passengers. The company will hold a ‘swap-with-me’ event in which members of national sight loss charity RNIB Scotland will explain the challenges they face when travelling on public transport and how…
Local hero William turns business dream into reality
William Kivlin sat in a homeless hostel and had a dream. It was to start a catering company so he wrote a business plan and now that dream is a reality. He has received over 300, five-star reviews from happy customers and is planning to become a social enterprise to start cooking lessons in hostels to…
Continue Reading Local hero William turns business dream into reality