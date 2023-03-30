Edinburgh’s tram company is on hand to help partygoers make the most of the line-up of acts at Terminal V.

The festival takes place at The Royal Highland Centre over the Easter weekend when festival goers are encouraged to take the tram to Igliston.

Edinburgh Trams will be running extra services every 20 minutes until around half past midnight during Terminal V, the city’s techno festival.

A shuttle bus will also link the tram stop at Ingliston Park & Ride with the event which features an elite collection of some of the biggest names in the world of house and techno music, including Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte, and Ewan McVicar.

The tram operator’s Managing Director Lea Harrison said: “Last year, hundreds of people took advantage of our late-night services during high-profile events. They’ve certainly proved a hit with Terminal V fans, and we want to ensure anyone in attendance can get back home or to their accommodation safely.

“During the day, services will also run as usual from every seven minutes, serving all stops between Ingliston Park & Ride and St Andrew Square. What’s more, with day return tickets costing just £3.80, travelling to and from the venue couldn’t be easier!”

Simon McGrath and Derek Martin, Festival Directors of Terminal V, said: “The extra tram services are incredibly well received by our festival goers, and we’re delighted to be working in partnership with Edinburgh Trams once again.”

Further details about Terminal V can be found here and tram tickets can be purchased from tram stop ticket machines before boarding.

