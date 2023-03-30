A new exhibition opens at Dovecot on Friday with works and crafts by Kaffe Fassett. This colourful exhibition will be on display until 4 July 2023 and there are lunchtime tours which you can book at the same price as a self-guided visit.

Kaffe Fassett is a name well known to knitters and crafters with his particularly intricate designs a massive challenge to overcome.

He is one of the most successful artists and designers working in contemporary craft today. His career spans more than 50 years with a prolific oeuvre that includes knitting, needlepoint, mosaic, quilting, textile design, painting and drawing. His books and projects have encouraged millions to make and to create with his designs being used and interpreted by quilters around the globe.

The exhibition explores Fassett’s world, drawing on original textile artworks from invited international makers – as well as Kaffe Fassett and Brandon Mably – garments and archival material, to show off the work of this distinctive, influential artist and designer.

Fasssett’s tapestries are also making a return to Dovecot. He made five tapestries and a rug in collaboration with the Edinburgh Tapestry company (which is now Dovecot Studios) when the studio had a home in Corstorphine. Now thirty years after they were made they are returning to Infirmary Street as part of the new exhibition. Two are being loaned by the Mount Stuart Trust for Power of Pattern which is being organised by the Fashion and Textile Museum in London.

Kaffe Fassett Exhibition PHOTO Brian Anderson
Kaffe Fassett Exhibition PHOTO Brian Anderson
Kaffe Fassett Exhibition PHOTO Brian Anderson
Kaffe Fassett Exhibition PHOTO Brian Anderson
Kaffe Fassett Exhibition PHOTO Brian Anderson
Kaffe Fassett Exhibition PHOTO Brian Anderson

