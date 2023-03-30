A new exhibition opens at Dovecot on Friday with works and crafts by Kaffe Fassett. This colourful exhibition will be on display until 4 July 2023 and there are lunchtime tours which you can book at the same price as a self-guided visit.
Kaffe Fassett is a name well known to knitters and crafters with his particularly intricate designs a massive challenge to overcome.
He is one of the most successful artists and designers working in contemporary craft today. His career spans more than 50 years with a prolific oeuvre that includes knitting, needlepoint, mosaic, quilting, textile design, painting and drawing. His books and projects have encouraged millions to make and to create with his designs being used and interpreted by quilters around the globe.
The exhibition explores Fassett’s world, drawing on original textile artworks from invited international makers – as well as Kaffe Fassett and Brandon Mably – garments and archival material, to show off the work of this distinctive, influential artist and designer.
Fasssett’s tapestries are also making a return to Dovecot. He made five tapestries and a rug in collaboration with the Edinburgh Tapestry company (which is now Dovecot Studios) when the studio had a home in Corstorphine. Now thirty years after they were made they are returning to Infirmary Street as part of the new exhibition. Two are being loaned by the Mount Stuart Trust for Power of Pattern which is being organised by the Fashion and Textile Museum in London.
City of Edinburgh Music School graduate releases new work
Scottish harpist Fiona Rutherford will release a new recording on Friday called Seed using the Scottish harp on journey through many different styles of music. She gained a place at The City of Edinburgh Music School when she was 16, mainly as a result of her harp playing. She had only begun learning to play…
Five things you need to know today
Full cabinet now in position First Minister, Humza Yousaf introduced his new cabinet to the press on Wednesday afternoon. He has made some changes although some faces are the same: Michael Matheson takes on NHS recovery, health and social care and relinquishes the Transport Secretary role. Jenny Gilruth formerly transport minister will take on education…
Take the tram to Terminal V
Edinburgh’s tram company is on hand to help partygoers make the most of the line-up of acts at Terminal V. The festival takes place at The Royal Highland Centre over the Easter weekend when festival goers are encouraged to take the tram to Igliston. Edinburgh Trams will be running extra services every 20 minutes until…
Dentists pen open letter to Humza Yousaf
As Humza Yousaf became the sixth First Minister of Scotland, Scottish dentist leaders have called for immediate action to ensure the service, which they regard as beleaguered has a future. The dentists say that the leadership election has delayed the timetable for reform of the low margin/high volume system dentists work to, which has left…
Bus drivers in training
Lothian bus drivers will take part in a training session on Thursday to help them understand the needs of their blind and partially sighted passengers. The company will hold a ‘swap-with-me’ event in which members of national sight loss charity RNIB Scotland will explain the challenges they face when travelling on public transport and how…
Local hero William turns business dream into reality
William Kivlin sat in a homeless hostel and had a dream. It was to start a catering company so he wrote a business plan and now that dream is a reality. He has received over 300, five-star reviews from happy customers and is planning to become a social enterprise to start cooking lessons in hostels to…
