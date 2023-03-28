Nicola Sturgeon steps down after 3,051 days in the post.

Scotland’s longest-serving and first ever female First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today resigned from office.

After more than eight years in the role, she announced her intention to stand down last month, retaining her full range of responsibilities until her resignation.

She formally tendered her resignation in writing this morning to His Majesty King Charles III. This has been accepted and the Scottish Parliament has been notified.

She said: “Being First Minister of the country I love has been the privilege of a lifetime – an opportunity for which I will always be grateful beyond words to the people of Scotland. As the first woman to hold this office, I am proud to demit it knowing that no girl in our country is in any doubt that a woman can hold the highest office in the land. My congratulations go to Humza Yousaf who, subject to Parliamentary process and appointment by His Majesty the King, will become the first person from a minority ethnic background to lead our country as its First Minister – and in doing so will reiterate the powerful message that it is a role that any young person in Scotland can aspire to.

“Every day in this office is an opportunity to make something better for someone, somewhere in Scotland. That has been my guiding mission throughout my time in office, and the motivation behind everything my government has stood for. I think it is evidenced in much of what we have achieved: doubling of early years education and childcare; the Scottish Child Payment; widening access to higher education with a record number of young people from backgrounds like mine now going to university; minimum unit pricing, a policy that is saving lives; a publicly-owned, mission driven national investment bank; and putting the climate emergency at the heart of all we do.

“That’s not to say that every day was straightforward – all of the achievements I am proudest of involved taking steps that were difficult but vital. This was also the case in by far the toughest challenge of my time as First Minister – leading Scotland through the pandemic.

“Covid shaped all of us – I know that it changed me, and, in many ways, it defined my time as First Minister. But the pandemic showed us how much we can achieve when we face huge challenges with common purpose. Above all, it reinforced in me an abiding admiration for the people of this wonderful country, who made such painful sacrifices to keep each other safe. In the toughest of times, our country showed the best of itself with love, care and solidarity. That will live with me for ever.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s letter to His Majesty King Charles III:

Your Majesty

With my humble duty, I write as anticipated in my letter to Your Majesty of 15 February to tender to Your Majesty my resignation from the office of First Minister. I propose that my resignation take effect from the start of Scottish parliamentary plenary business on Tuesday 28 March 2023.

I should wish to reiterate that it has been my pleasure to serve Your Majesty, Her Majesty the Queen and the people of Scotland as First Minister since November 2014.

I have the honour to be, Sir, Your Majesty’s humble and obedient servant.

Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister supporting candidate Catriona MacDonald in Bruntsfield the day before the 2019 General Election This was one of our favourite photos of Ms Sturgeon PHOTO ©2019 The Edinburgh Reporter

4th December 2019 – First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, visited supporters in Dalkeith, Midlothian on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

