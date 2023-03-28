At a meeting of the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Humza Yousaf the new leader of the SNP will be the party’s nominee for the position of First Minister.

Yousaf won the leadership election with a final 52.1% of the votes cast by SNP members at the second round.

Today he was supported by Shona Robsion MSP and Neil Gray MSP who countersigned his nomination paper.

There may be other nominees from other parties. Alex Cole-Hamilton said yesterday he would put himself forward.

