At a meeting of the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Humza Yousaf the new leader of the SNP will be the party’s nominee for the position of First Minister.
Yousaf won the leadership election with a final 52.1% of the votes cast by SNP members at the second round.
Today he was supported by Shona Robsion MSP and Neil Gray MSP who countersigned his nomination paper.
There may be other nominees from other parties. Alex Cole-Hamilton said yesterday he would put himself forward.
St Andrew’s Children’s Society – centenary recognised at Scottish Parliament
Christine Grahame MSP has lodged a motion congratulating St Andrew’s Children’s Society on its centenary. This discussion is beginning at 3.30pm just after Decision Time when the new First Minister was elected. In January the MSP held a parliamentary reception for the charity which works to facilitate adoption in Scotland. On the night there were…
Continue Reading St Andrew’s Children’s Society – centenary recognised at Scottish Parliament
Nicola Sturgeon offers resignation as First Minister
Nicola Sturgeon steps down after 3,051 days in the post. Scotland’s longest-serving and first ever female First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today resigned from office. After more than eight years in the role, she announced her intention to stand down last month, retaining her full range of responsibilities until her resignation. She formally tendered her…
Continue Reading Nicola Sturgeon offers resignation as First Minister
Five things you need to know today
SNP Leadership Election And the winner is Humza Yousaf who along with his wife and family, including his parents, were all at BT Murrayfield to hear the announcement which came just after 2pm. The leadership vote is another one calculated by Single Transferable Vote so when Humza Yousaf did not achieve 50% of the vote,…
Scotland must urgently audit any strip-searches on minors
A report was issued on Monday by Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza, which showed that 2,847 children were strip-searched in England and Wales from 2018 to mid-2022. Foysol Choudhury MSP said: “It is deeply concerning that children as young as 8 years-old are being strip searched by the Police, with 52% of searches taking place without the ordinarily…
Continue Reading Scotland must urgently audit any strip-searches on minors
Greens Council vote to support the Bute House Agreement
Scottish Greens Council unanimously vote in support of Bute House Agreement A meeting of the Scottish Greens Party Council unanimously voted for the party’s MSPs to support Humza Yousaf in becoming First Minister and to continue with the Bute House Agreement. Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater were Ministers under the Bute House Agreement appointed by…
Continue Reading Greens Council vote to support the Bute House Agreement
Reaction to election of new SNP leader
Cllr Adam McVey, leader of the SNP group on The City of Edinburgh Council, said that he was delighted that Humza Yousaf is the new leader. He said: “I voted for Humza and actively supported him. I think he is the best person for our party. Not just to lead the government and do a…