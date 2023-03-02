Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced that he is leaving the Scottish Government after nearly 16 years.
He will stand down as Deputy First Minister once a new First Minister is appointed later this month and he says he will return to the backbenches.
He is the longest serving Deputy First Minister on record, having held the post for almost nine years, and also served as Education Secretary and two tenures as Finance Secretary, latterly in an interim role.
In a letter to First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Swinney said it has been an “honour to serve Scotland” and that he has always sought “to transform the life chances of everyone”.
In her reply, the First Minister pays tribute to Mr Swinney’s “deep care and attention to the wellbeing of our nation” and says she could not have wished for a better “partner in government”.
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Chris Young – Scottish Greens candidate
Chris Young is a landscape gardener who lives locally with his family and became a homemaker to his and his wife’s “two lovely children” who keep him busy. He is an active travel campaigner and has been involved in that for some time. On the matter of the Roseburn traders Chris Young is a lone…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Scottish Libertarian Party – Gary Smith
Gary Smith who is the Scottish Libertarian candidate says that what we really want is a “return to basics, to what the council should be doing, which is being like a big janitor”. He continued: “You certainly don’t want your janitor to start preaching to you about little projects that they have going on.” Asked…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Donald Rutherford SNP candidate
Donald Rutherford is a first time candidate and hopes to retain the seat for the SNP party. He is a full-time carer, admits to having his own health issues and so is very aware of issues such as health and social care, and also education as he was a mature student. He sings the praises…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Scottish Labour Party – Richard Parker
Richard Parker is the Scottish Labour Party candidate in Corstorphine/Murrayfield. He also stood last year but the members elected in May 2022 were LibDems Alan Beal and Euan Davidson and the SNP’s Frank Ross who resigned before Christmas. Mr Ross, a previous Lord Provost, had promised when campaigning that he would secure compensation for the…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Elaine Miller – Independent
Elaine Miller has been a resident in the ward for the last 20 years. She said: “I am a but frustrated that local voices don’t seem to be represented in the council.” She said she is most concerned that the area could end up with representation only from one party – the Liberal Democrats -…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Pete Gregson – Independent candidate
Pete Gregson is standing as an independent candidate in the March by election. He has always been firmly against the building of any cycling infrastructure, and firmly behind the traders in Roseburn receiving some compensation for loss of business during the construction phase, even though that would be an unusual use of council funds. He…
