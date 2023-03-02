Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced that he is leaving the Scottish Government after nearly 16 years.

He will stand down as Deputy First Minister once a new First Minister is appointed later this month and he says he will return to the backbenches.

The newly redeveloped James Gillespie’s campus was officially opened by Deputy First Minister John Swinney MSP and Education Convener Paul Godzik on 26 October 2016 PHOTO ©The Edinburgh Reporter

He is the longest serving Deputy First Minister on record, having held the post for almost nine years, and also served as Education Secretary and two tenures as Finance Secretary, latterly in an interim role.

In a letter to First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Swinney said it has been an “honour to serve Scotland” and that he has always sought “to transform the life chances of everyone”.

In her reply, the First Minister pays tribute to Mr Swinney’s “deep care and attention to the wellbeing of our nation” and says she could not have wished for a better “partner in government”.

fbpic- Nicola Sturgeon MSP First Minister with John Swinney MSP Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary in the background announces further changes to the Scottish Government Covid-19 lockdown today at the Scottish Parliament Holyrood Edinburgh. Scottish Lockdown Coronavirus. Scotland Scottish politics. Poolphoto/Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail Thursday 9 July 2020. Picture FRASER BREMNER 09.07.2020

Like this: Like Loading...