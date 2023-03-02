Premiership: men: Dunfermline Carnegie v Kelburne; Grange v Hillhead; Inverleith v Clydesdale; Watsonians v FMGM Monarchs; Western v Edinburgh University; Uddingston v Erskine Stewart’s Melville.

Premiership: women: Clydesdale Western v Watsonians; Western Wildcats v Edinburgh University; Dundee Wanderers v Inverleith; Hillhead v GHK; Grange v Gordonians

Premiership pace-setters Grange host seventh-placed Hillhead and aim to maintain their unbeaten run which has reaped eight wins and a draw in nine games.

The Edinburgh combine, coached by Stevie Grubb, have scored 48 goals and shipped 12 while Hillhead have only won five of their nine fixtures, losing the other four, and scored only 26 goals and let in 28.

Second-placed Western are only a point behind and waiting for a slip-up. They have won eight and lost one of their fixtures so far and are the top scoring side in the table with 62 goals for and only nine against, the fewest in the table.

They host third-placed Edinburgh University in the top game and the students have won six and drawn three of their fixtures, scoring 56 goals, the second highest in the league and letting in 17.

Fourth-placed Clydesdale are at Inverleith, who are sixth and looking to recover from their 16-2 hammering by Western in the Scottish Cup last weekend, while Watsonians, who are fifth, host bottom club FMGM Monarchs while second-bottom, Erskine Stewart’s Meville, visit Uddingston who are eighth.

In the women’s league, all-conquering Watsonians defend their 100 per cent, nine game winning record at fourth-placed Clydesdale Western who are on 19 points from six wins and a draw from their nine matches.

The Edinburgh side, coached by Keith Smith, have scored 72 goals and lost only four while Clydesdale have scored 25 and also lost only four.

Edinburgh University, who are second, five points adrift of Watsonians, travel to Western, who are third, in another of the feature games. The students have won seven or their nine games and drawn another while the Glasgow side have also won seven matches but lost two.

The students have firepower having scored 57 goals and lost six while Western have scored 26 and lost nine.

The basement battle sees second bottom Inverleith, who have three points, travelling to bottom club Dundee Wanderers who have one point.

PICTURE: Grange in action at Fettes

