The largest female football club is calling for a ban on alcohol sponsorship in Scottish sport. Boroughmuir Thistle are backing the Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP) campaign, Calling Time.

The campaign began following a report revealing that Scotland has the second highest proportion of alcohol related sports sponsorship in ten top flight football leagues in Europe.

Boroughmuir Thistle are one of a number of Official Supporters of the campaign, alongside Scottish Women’s Football, Glasgow City and Stenhousemuir football clubs, supporters organisations, medical bodies, education institutes, and third sector organisations.

Boroughmuir Thistle FC Chair, Gavin Michie, said: “Boroughmuir Thistle is the largest female football club in Scotland. We deliver 1700 player hours per week so that girls and women of all abilities can fulfil their potential. As a club we aim to provide a positive, supportive environment to allow this.



“We are proud past winners of the SWF National Performance League Cup sponsored by SHAAP.



“It is vitally important as female football receives more media and public attention that we take responsibility for ensuring a positive, healthy and nurturing environment. As a club, therefore, we will not accept alcohol branding or sponsorship to capitalise on the emotional connection our supporters have with Boroughmuir Thistle.



“We fully support the Calling Time campaign.”



Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, Chair of SHAAP, said: “Boroughmuir Thistle FC is to be applauded for their stance. I would urge all football and sports clubs to consider their role in promoting a healthy, supportive environment and as such reject sponsorship from the alcohol industry, as Scottish Women’s Football has done.



“In a nation where nearly a quarter of us are drinking at hazardous and harmful levels, and the number of people dying due to alcohol is increasing again, we need to see reasonable, evidenced measures such as a ban on sports sponsorship taken forward to reset our relationship with alcohol.”



Calling Time Campaign with Boroughmuir Thistle Womens Football Team at Meadowbank Stadium PHOTO Colin Hattersley Photography – www.colinhattersley.com

Calling Time Campaign with Boroughmuir Thistle Womens Football Team at Meadowbank Stadium PHOTO Colin Hattersley Photography – www.colinhattersley.com

Like this: Like Loading...