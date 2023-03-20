A weekend is a long time in politics

This has been an important weekend in Scottish politics, but for all the wrong reasons. The SNP which has led the government for decades appears to be crumbling under the pressure of the leadership election, but mostly as a result of errors of its own making.

When Nicola Sturgeon announced her intention to resign, there was little or no idea of who would replace her. No obvious succession plans had been put in place as there was when Ms Sturgeon became First Minister in 2014.

Now there are three candidates, Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan, and voting opened last Monday. The SNP run the election and the announcement of the new leader is expected next Monday.

It became apparent that SNP HQ had not accurately reported the number of members who would be entitled to cast their vote. The numbers were out by around 30,000. Kate Forbes and Ash Regan demanded the correct numbers were published. It is widely considered that a lower number of SNP members probably favours the continuity candidate, Humza Yousaf.

Media boss, Murray Foote, was first to quit explaining that he now knew he had passed on the information he was given by HQ, but it was apparent the information was incorrect. That was Friday.

Then on Saturday it was the turn of Peter Murrell who had two jobs, one as the SNP Chief Executive Officer, and the other as First Husband. He announced his resignation from high office in the SNP on Saturday, in the face of a vote of no confidence which was considered a done deal.

Michael Russell SNP President and former Chief Executive has stepped into the breach running the party on a meanwhile basis.

Does this affect the voting or the outcome? Of course it does. It just depends where you are looking at it from as to whether it is a good or a bad thing.So even next Monday (if the voting continues this week) the result may be questioned by the unsuccessful candidates.

This story will continue but meantime catch up with the weekend’s comings and goings here.

The political drama in Scotland is becoming a bit like actor, Brian Cox CBE’s hit series SUCCESSION. FM Nicola Sturgeon MSP & Brian Cox – Edinburgh International Book Festival – Day 17, Edinburgh School of Art, 29th Aug 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Drylaw and Telford Community Council want to clean up

17th March 2023 Edinburgh – GVs of open spaces in the Drylaw & Telford Community Council area which will be consulted on by the local Community Council as part of a drive to improve the local area.

The community council in the north of the city wants to finish off some work that it began about 15 years ago.

Funding of about £5,000 received from the council’s Community Grants Fund will allow the group to work with Edinburgh and Lothian Greenspace Trust on a new project building on the old one.

Read more here.

Emergency alert system

The UK Government is introducing a new system today that will enable them and emergency services to send an alert directly to mobiles phones when there is a risk to life.

UK-wide Emergency Alerts service is now in operation and will bolster the UK’s resilience with the capability of sending alerts direct to mobile phones when there is a risk to life



A UK-wide test will take place on Sunday 23 April

Working with mobile broadcasting technology, the Emergency Alerts system will transform the UK’s warning and informing capability; providing a means to get urgent messages quickly to nearly 90 percent of mobile phones in a defined area; providing clear instructions about how best to respond.

New restaurant opening in Stockbridge

Chef patron duo Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke

It used to be that new restaurant openings were ten a penny in Edinburgh. Now those brave souls who put their money where their mouth is to open new ventures depending on passing trade and word of mouth recommendations are to be commended for their bravery.

Chef patron duo Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke, have just opened their second restaurant, Skua, in Edinburgh on Thursday. The founders of the acclaimed Heron in Leith have brought together a menu of small plates inspired by the seasons.

Read more here.

