Ding ding! – tram testing begins on Leith Walk
After a long time the tram to Newhaven now looks very real. On Monday night Edinburgh Trams were taking a test tram down Leith Walk to try out the new line. The tram line from the airport to York Place opened on 31 May 2014. It has taken nine years to extend the line to Newhaven at a cost of £207 million.
Trams to Newhaven will add 4.69 kilometres / 2.91 miles of track in both directions, connecting Leith and Newhaven to the current end of the Edinburgh tram line at York Place with 8 new stops, and of course allow anyone travelling to or from Newhaven to go all the way to Edinburgh Airport.
A spokesman said ahead of the event on Monday: “The first stage of testing and commissioning will involve a tram travelling at walking pace along the route. This will take place during evening and night shifts to minimise traffic disruption. As part of the commissioning process, every aspect of the new infrastructure will be thoroughly tested to ensure it meets the required safety standards.
“Please note, this is not a public event. There will be no access for the public onto or near the tram but please exercise caution if you are in the vicinity. A controlled zone will be managed around the tram by traffic marshals and staff will be carrying out specialised tasks. The results of this phase of testing will then be analysed to ensure the tram is operating as expected.”
Peaceful protest
A peaceful protest was held on Monday night outside the UK Government office, Queen Elizabeth House on Sibbald Walk. The Edinburgh City of Sanctuary group were demonstrating against the UK Government proposals in the Immigration Bill introduced last week in Westminster. The group say that refugees are not illegal and that they as a group welcome refugees to Scotland.
Community Council meeting
The March Colinton Community Council meeting will be held online via Zoom at 7:30pm on Tuesday 14th March 2023.
The agenda, draft minutes from the previous meeting and from any other business meetings will usually be available on the night online at www.colintoncc.org.uk/minutes.
Gorgie City Farm
EVOC the third sector group which is leading on finding a workable solution for Gorgie City Farm has published a lot of guidance about the way it will work.
The body is not going to run the farm but is working on a business case for the future sustainability of a much loved attraction for children and adults alike.
Read more here. (The page will be updated)
Parking fines increase in East Lothian as restrictions extended
Council ready to increase parking fines to £100. Parking fines are set to go up to £100 in East Lothian as more waiting restrictions are introduced on streets.Plans to introduce the new higher penalty for people caught ignoring parking rules will go to East Lothian Council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday.Cabinet members will also be asked…
Apprenticeship scheme scrapped after only two employers sign up
A scheme aimed at getting more disadvantaged young people in Edinburgh into apprenticeships has been scrapped by the council – after just two employers signed up. The Employer Recruitment Incentive (ERI) was launched by the council last year in a bid to enhance employment opportunities for youngsters living in the most deprived parts of the city.…
Biotech firm CuanTec establishes a new plant in Scotland
InvestFife welcomes ground-breaking biotech firm, CuanTec, as it establishes a new plant in Glenrothes A proponent of circular economy solutions, CuanTec plans to make Fife its new centre of manufacturing. InvestFife has welcomed CuanTec Ltd, a ground-breaking Scottish biotech firm which owns its motto “Using waste to eliminate waste naturally.” The company has the important…
More Edinburgh school leavers find positive destinations
The number of school leavers in Scotland’s capital going onto study, find a job or enter training has increased from last year and exceeded the national average according to new figures. In total 96.1% of the school leaver population in Edinburgh entered positive destinations, up from 95.1% in the previous year, according to the latest…
Tram testing begins on the line to Newhaven
A tram has been trying out the new part of the line between St Andrew Square and Newhaven on Monday night. This is the very first tram to use the new route and it travelled very slowly, with observers at the front and back. The tram proceeded at just walking pace, and without any passengers…
Delays to new bus tracker system costs council over £1.5million
Delays to the roll-out of new on-street bus tracker screens in Edinburgh have cost the council more than £1.5 million – with the project now more than two years behind schedule. Aimed at improving the reliability of live bus times displayed at the city’s bus stops, the new £2.9m system has been under development since 2019 but…
