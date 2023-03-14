Ding ding! – tram testing begins on Leith Walk

After a long time the tram to Newhaven now looks very real. On Monday night Edinburgh Trams were taking a test tram down Leith Walk to try out the new line. The tram line from the airport to York Place opened on 31 May 2014. It has taken nine years to extend the line to Newhaven at a cost of £207 million.

Trams to Newhaven will add 4.69 kilometres / 2.91 miles of track in both directions, connecting Leith and Newhaven to the current end of the Edinburgh tram line at York Place with 8 new stops, and of course allow anyone travelling to or from Newhaven to go all the way to Edinburgh Airport.

A spokesman said ahead of the event on Monday: “The first stage of testing and commissioning will involve a tram travelling at walking pace along the route. This will take place during evening and night shifts to minimise traffic disruption. As part of the commissioning process, every aspect of the new infrastructure will be thoroughly tested to ensure it meets the required safety standards.

“Please note, this is not a public event. There will be no access for the public onto or near the tram but please exercise caution if you are in the vicinity. A controlled zone will be managed around the tram by traffic marshals and staff will be carrying out specialised tasks. The results of this phase of testing will then be analysed to ensure the tram is operating as expected.”

Peaceful protest

Edinburgh City of SanctuaryEDINBURGH! Peaceful protest against the heinous #immigrationBill outside Queen Elizabeth House (UK Gov Office)

A peaceful protest was held on Monday night outside the UK Government office, Queen Elizabeth House on Sibbald Walk. The Edinburgh City of Sanctuary group were demonstrating against the UK Government proposals in the Immigration Bill introduced last week in Westminster. The group say that refugees are not illegal and that they as a group welcome refugees to Scotland.

Community Council meeting

The March Colinton Community Council meeting will be held online via Zoom at 7:30pm on Tuesday 14th March 2023.

The agenda, draft minutes from the previous meeting and from any other business meetings will usually be available on the night online at www.colintoncc.org.uk/minutes.

Gorgie City Farm

EVOC the third sector group which is leading on finding a workable solution for Gorgie City Farm has published a lot of guidance about the way it will work.

The body is not going to run the farm but is working on a business case for the future sustainability of a much loved attraction for children and adults alike.

