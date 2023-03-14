Council ready to increase parking fines to £100.
Parking fines are set to go up to £100 in East Lothian as more waiting restrictions are introduced on streets.
Plans to introduce the new higher penalty for people caught ignoring parking rules will go to East Lothian Council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Cabinet members will also be asked to approve several additional waiting restrictions on streets across the region’s towns and communities.
A report to the Labour administration councillors said Scottish Government Ministers have reviewed current parking penalties and agreed to give local authorities the power to increase them from the current £60 to up to £100.
The fine will be halved to £50 if paid within 14 days. A lower rate of £80 reduced to £40 is also an option but council officers are recommending the higher fine is approved for East Lothian.
Their report says: “For context; communication with other local authorities including City of Edinburgh Council, Glasgow City Council, Aberdeen Council and Perth and Kinross Council has indicated that they will implement the higher rate.”
If approved by cabinet, the new fixed penalty will be introduced from April 1.
At the same meeting officers will also ask councillors to approve plans to apply for traffic regulation orders to introduce eight new waiting restrictions.
The sites of new waiting restrictions include Prestonpans High Street, at Inchview; unit 7 – 8 Wallyford Industrial Estate; Hercus Loan, Musselburgh; Eskmills Road, Musselburgh at Tesco roundabout; Wemyss Place at and including Gosford Road Lane, Cockenzie; Edinburgh Road junction with Bankpark Crescent, Tranent; Queens Road / Spott Road, Dunbar; Station Road, Haddington.
by Marie Sharp, Local Democracy Reporter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Five things you need to know today
Ding ding! – tram testing begins on Leith Walk On Ocean Drive – PHOTO Thomas Haywood Photography On Ocean Drive – PHOTO Thomas Haywood Photography After a long time the tram to Newhaven now looks very real. On Monday night Edinburgh Trams were taking a test tram down Leith Walk to try out the new…
Apprenticeship scheme scrapped after only two employers sign up
A scheme aimed at getting more disadvantaged young people in Edinburgh into apprenticeships has been scrapped by the council – after just two employers signed up. The Employer Recruitment Incentive (ERI) was launched by the council last year in a bid to enhance employment opportunities for youngsters living in the most deprived parts of the city.…
Continue Reading Apprenticeship scheme scrapped after only two employers sign up
Biotech firm CuanTec establishes a new plant in Scotland
InvestFife welcomes ground-breaking biotech firm, CuanTec, as it establishes a new plant in Glenrothes A proponent of circular economy solutions, CuanTec plans to make Fife its new centre of manufacturing. InvestFife has welcomed CuanTec Ltd, a ground-breaking Scottish biotech firm which owns its motto “Using waste to eliminate waste naturally.” The company has the important…
Continue Reading Biotech firm CuanTec establishes a new plant in Scotland
More Edinburgh school leavers find positive destinations
The number of school leavers in Scotland’s capital going onto study, find a job or enter training has increased from last year and exceeded the national average according to new figures. In total 96.1% of the school leaver population in Edinburgh entered positive destinations, up from 95.1% in the previous year, according to the latest…
Continue Reading More Edinburgh school leavers find positive destinations
Tram testing begins on the line to Newhaven
A tram has been trying out the new part of the line between St Andrew Square and Newhaven on Monday night. This is the very first tram to use the new route and it travelled very slowly, with observers at the front and back. The tram proceeded at just walking pace, and without any passengers…
Continue Reading Tram testing begins on the line to Newhaven
Delays to new bus tracker system costs council over £1.5million
Delays to the roll-out of new on-street bus tracker screens in Edinburgh have cost the council more than £1.5 million – with the project now more than two years behind schedule. Aimed at improving the reliability of live bus times displayed at the city’s bus stops, the new £2.9m system has been under development since 2019 but…
Continue Reading Delays to new bus tracker system costs council over £1.5million