Council ready to increase parking fines to £100.

Parking fines are set to go up to £100 in East Lothian as more waiting restrictions are introduced on streets.

Plans to introduce the new higher penalty for people caught ignoring parking rules will go to East Lothian Council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Cabinet members will also be asked to approve several additional waiting restrictions on streets across the region’s towns and communities.

A report to the Labour administration councillors said Scottish Government Ministers have reviewed current parking penalties and agreed to give local authorities the power to increase them from the current £60 to up to £100.

The fine will be halved to £50 if paid within 14 days. A lower rate of £80 reduced to £40 is also an option but council officers are recommending the higher fine is approved for East Lothian.

Their report says: “For context; communication with other local authorities including City of Edinburgh Council, Glasgow City Council, Aberdeen Council and Perth and Kinross Council has indicated that they will implement the higher rate.”

If approved by cabinet, the new fixed penalty will be introduced from April 1.

At the same meeting officers will also ask councillors to approve plans to apply for traffic regulation orders to introduce eight new waiting restrictions.

The sites of new waiting restrictions include Prestonpans High Street, at Inchview; unit 7 – 8 Wallyford Industrial Estate; Hercus Loan, Musselburgh; Eskmills Road, Musselburgh at Tesco roundabout; Wemyss Place at and including Gosford Road Lane, Cockenzie; Edinburgh Road junction with Bankpark Crescent, Tranent; Queens Road / Spott Road, Dunbar; Station Road, Haddington.

by Marie Sharp, Local Democracy Reporter.

