Edinburgh City of Sanctuary held a small demo on Monday evening outside Queen Elizabeth House on Subbald Walk.

The purpose of the protest was to highlight “the heinous #immigrationBill” which is proposed by the UK Government.

The demand by the peaceful protesters was to “StopTheBill” and stop the deportations.

“RefugeesWelcome”

#togetherforrefugees

Edinburgh City of Sanctuary EDINBURGH! Peaceful protest against the heinous #immigrationBill outside Queen Elizabeth House (UK Gov Office)
PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Annie Farrier, Callie Johnstone and Bee Stepien all 13.
