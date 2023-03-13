Edinburgh City of Sanctuary held a small demo on Monday evening outside Queen Elizabeth House on Subbald Walk.
The purpose of the protest was to highlight “the heinous #immigrationBill” which is proposed by the UK Government.
The demand by the peaceful protesters was to “StopTheBill” and stop the deportations.
“RefugeesWelcome”
#togetherforrefugees
Tram testing begins on the line to Newhaven
A tram has been trying out the new part of the line between St Andrew Square and Newhaven on Monday night. This is the very first tram to use the new route and it travelled very slowly, with observers at the front and back. The tram proceeded at just walking pace, and without any passengers…
Continue Reading Tram testing begins on the line to Newhaven
Delays to new bus tracker system costs council over £1.5million
Delays to the roll-out of new on-street bus tracker screens in Edinburgh have cost the council more than £1.5 million – with the project now more than two years behind schedule. Aimed at improving the reliability of live bus times displayed at the city’s bus stops, the new £2.9m system has been under development since 2019 but…
Continue Reading Delays to new bus tracker system costs council over £1.5million
Edinburgh hospitality venue toasts record-breaking year
Revenue exceeds pre-pandemic levels against challenging economic backdrop ONE of Scotland’s top hospitality businesses has reported a record-breaking year, achieved despite the significant challenges facing the industry. Surgeons Quarter, which promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) campus, has seen turnover hit £9.24 million…
Continue Reading Edinburgh hospitality venue toasts record-breaking year
Courier firm paves road to success for young Scot
Eagle Couriers invests in creating the next generation of employees A leading courier firm has committed to investing in Scotland’s next generation of workers as it completes another successful apprenticeship programme. The latest youngster to complete Eagle Couriers Eagle Courier’sBusiness and Administration apprenticeship is 17-year-old Jaac Lockhart from Armadale who applied for the role when…
Continue Reading Courier firm paves road to success for young Scot
Craigmillar’s Community Artwork on Show at University
Queen Margaret University (QMU) is set to open its doors to the public to enjoy an eclectic exhibtion of artwork created by Craigmillar community groups. The exhibition, taking place this Thursday 16 March from 5-7pm, is part of an art project involving community groups from Craigmillar, Craigmillar Now and Connecting Craigmillar, working in collaboration with students from the MA Applied…
Continue Reading Craigmillar’s Community Artwork on Show at University
Split throws up mouth-watering matches
The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) have announced the post-split fixtures which get underway from Saturday, March 25. Scotland’s top teams have played 22 rounds of fixtures to date with the top and bottom-six teams now split for the remainder of the season. The opening round of split fixtures includes an Old Firm derby as Rangers…