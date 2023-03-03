Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election

Corstorphine. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

All our coverage of the candidates for the by election has had a major update here. And we are meeting the final two candidates to interview them on camera later today – so you will be able to see for yourselves what they all say they want to do for the ward.

The by-election will elect one councillor from nine nominated candidates to represent the ward along with two existing councillors.

The candidates standing for election are (in alphabetical order):

Fiona Bennett, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Richard Fettes, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

Hugh Findlay, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Pete Gregson, Independent

Elaine Miller, Independent

Richard Parker, Scottish Labour Party

Donald Rutherford, Scottish National Party (SNP)

Gary Smith, Scottish Libertarian Party

Chris Young, Scottish Green Party

Hidden Door

Hidden Door takes place at the end of May and today the full programme is announced in the music, spoken word and artists sections. It is sure to be a huge attraction and tickets are nearly always sold out ahead of the event. The Festival will take over the former Scottish Widows building on Dalkeith Road.

Read more here.

The future of Gorgie City Farm

The council has engaged the Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations’ Council to spearhead and lead on a mission to find a sustainable future way of working for the farm. We spoke to CEO, Bridie Ashrowan, who told us that their role is not to run the farm but to do some work along with local groups to find out what is needed and what will work. The last group which ran the farm only did so for two years before giving up claiming they could no longer afford it.

One of the groups which wants to stay involved with the farm is Save Gorgie Farm Forever. Martin Young, Chair, said: “We look forward to working with EVOC and the Council moving forward. We are excited about the potential for the future of Gorgie Farm however we are concerned about the time scales being suggested to re-open the farm. Many people depend on the farm and every day its closure will cause continued worry and anxiety for many of the volunteers and former staff members.

“We would like to implore EVOC to work as quickly as possible to re-open the site.”

Read more here.

Portobello Town Hall – open the doors

A crowdfunder is running in Portobello to gather together sufficient funding to open the doors of the Town Hall which is being taken over by Portobello Central.

The building has been refurbished and will begin to make enough money to make it sustainable, but the group need some seed funding just to employ a person to run the hall, take bookings, and look after it. So they have begun a crowdfunder to raise about £25,000. Fundraising has already reached just under 5,000 so the group is well on its way. If you can help then click here.

