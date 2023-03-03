Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election
All our coverage of the candidates for the by election has had a major update here. And we are meeting the final two candidates to interview them on camera later today – so you will be able to see for yourselves what they all say they want to do for the ward.
The by-election will elect one councillor from nine nominated candidates to represent the ward along with two existing councillors.
The candidates standing for election are (in alphabetical order):
- Fiona Bennett, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Richard Fettes, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
- Hugh Findlay, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Pete Gregson, Independent
- Elaine Miller, Independent
- Richard Parker, Scottish Labour Party
- Donald Rutherford, Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Gary Smith, Scottish Libertarian Party
- Chris Young, Scottish Green Party
Hidden Door
Hidden Door takes place at the end of May and today the full programme is announced in the music, spoken word and artists sections. It is sure to be a huge attraction and tickets are nearly always sold out ahead of the event. The Festival will take over the former Scottish Widows building on Dalkeith Road.
The future of Gorgie City Farm
The council has engaged the Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations’ Council to spearhead and lead on a mission to find a sustainable future way of working for the farm. We spoke to CEO, Bridie Ashrowan, who told us that their role is not to run the farm but to do some work along with local groups to find out what is needed and what will work. The last group which ran the farm only did so for two years before giving up claiming they could no longer afford it.
One of the groups which wants to stay involved with the farm is Save Gorgie Farm Forever. Martin Young, Chair, said: “We look forward to working with EVOC and the Council moving forward. We are excited about the potential for the future of Gorgie Farm however we are concerned about the time scales being suggested to re-open the farm. Many people depend on the farm and every day its closure will cause continued worry and anxiety for many of the volunteers and former staff members.
“We would like to implore EVOC to work as quickly as possible to re-open the site.”
Portobello Town Hall – open the doors
A crowdfunder is running in Portobello to gather together sufficient funding to open the doors of the Town Hall which is being taken over by Portobello Central.
The building has been refurbished and will begin to make enough money to make it sustainable, but the group need some seed funding just to employ a person to run the hall, take bookings, and look after it. So they have begun a crowdfunder to raise about £25,000. Fundraising has already reached just under 5,000 so the group is well on its way. If you can help then click here.
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
Our March paper has just been published and has been sent out to existing subscribers. Today we invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription.
Our goal is to recruit 500 new subscribers this year. Can you help us achieve that?
Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries.
If you would like to stock our papers then please get in touch.
If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.
Buy a subscription here or click the image below.
Hanover Street phone boxes to be removed
City centre councillor, Finlay McFarlane, asked at the last full council meeting for some answers on the damaged and disused phone boxes which are littering our streets. And he got a positive reply. The phone boxes on Hanover Street are eventually to be removed. Cllr McFarlane said: “It is good news to hear that finally…
Hidden Door Festival – five night programme announced
The Hidden Door Festival will take place at the former Scottish Widows building at 15 Dalkeith Road from 31 May to 4 June, and today organisers have revealed their full programme. Headline music acts include Indie rock band Porridge Radio, Grammy winners Hot 8 Brass Band, techno producer Max Cooper, pop collective NiNE8 and Irish…
Continue Reading Hidden Door Festival – five night programme announced
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Chris Young – Scottish Greens candidate
Chris Young is a landscape gardener who lives locally with his family and became a homemaker to his and his wife’s “two lovely children” who keep him busy. He is an active travel campaigner and has been involved in that for some time. On the matter of the Roseburn traders Chris Young is a lone…
Continue Reading Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Chris Young – Scottish Greens candidate
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Scottish Libertarian Party – Gary Smith
Gary Smith who is the Scottish Libertarian candidate says that what we really want is a “return to basics, to what the council should be doing, which is being like a big janitor”. He continued: “You certainly don’t want your janitor to start preaching to you about little projects that they have going on.” Asked…
Continue Reading Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Scottish Libertarian Party – Gary Smith
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Donald Rutherford SNP candidate
Donald Rutherford is a first time candidate and hopes to retain the seat for the SNP party. He is a full-time carer, admits to having his own health issues and so is very aware of issues such as health and social care, and also education as he was a mature student. He sings the praises…
Continue Reading Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Donald Rutherford SNP candidate
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Scottish Labour Party – Richard Parker
Richard Parker is the Scottish Labour Party candidate in Corstorphine/Murrayfield. He also stood last year but the members elected in May 2022 were LibDems Alan Beal and Euan Davidson and the SNP’s Frank Ross who resigned before Christmas. Mr Ross, a previous Lord Provost, had promised when campaigning that he would secure compensation for the…
Continue Reading Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Scottish Labour Party – Richard Parker