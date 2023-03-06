Viaplay Elite League: Glasgow Clan 4, FifeFlyers 2; Fife Flyers 3, Cardiff Devils 4 (after overtime)

Todd Dutiaume, Fife Flyers head coach, worried about a negative factor this weekend after the team was beaten in the final of the Viaplay Challenge Cup in midweek.

And the experienced coach was almost proved right when Fife emerged with only one point from their double-header. Saturday saw the Kirkcaldy club skid to a 4-2 defeat at basement rivals Glasgow Clan, that’s despite Chris Lawrence firing the visitors ahead after ten minutes at Braehead.

Steven McPartland levelled three minutes later and Gary Haden scored for 2-1 in 27 minutes.

Former Fife player Colton Waltz put Clan ahead 3-1 in 58 minutes and the game seemed over but Mikael Johansson pulled one back 22 seconds later to stun home fans.

Stephen Dixon netted No 4 with 22 seconds left to secure the win and move Clan into the eighth and final play-off spot.

Last night Fife, sponsored by Wolseley, were 3-1 down after 25 minutes but battled back to take the game against Cardiff Devils to overtime and earned a point despite a 4-3 defeat.

Joey Martin opened the scoring for Devils after 1min 46sec and homefans feared the worst. Joshua Walker made it 2-0 after 16 minutes but Janne Kivilahti pulled one back on the power play six minutes after that.

Two minutes later Marcus Crawford made it 3-1 but Fife roared back with two late strikes. Janne Laakkonen scored for 3-2 with less than ten minutes left and Chris Gerrie levelled after 56 minutes, but Cole Sanford silenced home fans with the winner 4min 49sec into sudden death overtime.

PICTURE: Action from Sunday’s game at Kirkcaldy with Cardiff Devils courtesy of the Viaplay Elite League

