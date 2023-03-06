With apologies that this article is being published a little later than usual, we are still keen to keep you up to date with what is going on in the city. If you are organising any events then do let us know about them.

Moving with the times

Our photographer snapped a removal van outside Bute House on Monday morning…(well we think it was Bute House) It has caused much mirth and comment on Twitter.

Fringe by the Sea

The BRIT award-winning band Travis will headline Fringe by the Sea on Saturday 5 August.

The band’s rich tour history includes headline performances at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight and T in the Park, as well as festival shows further afield at Japan’s Fuji Rock, Corona Capital Mexico City and Coachella in the USA.

Travis will release an exclusive vinyl album of ‘The Invisible Band Live’ on the upcoming Record Store Day, Saturday 22 April – for more information click here.

Fringe By The Sea, now established as one of Scotland’s regular festivals, announced that tickets for five further events are already on sale. The festival will run from 4-13 August with tickets for 200+ events being released over next three months.

Festival Director Rory Steel said:“We keep getting asked “how are you going to beat last year’s line up?” It’s been a tough task, but with Travis, Groove Armada, Gino Washington and Peat & Diesel added to the line-up, we’re well on the road to making a lot of people very happy. While we have the big names strutting their stuff and wowing the crowds, we’ve got some fantastic community projects and up-and-coming talent in the pipeline to make Fringe By The Sea 2023 the best yet. August can’t come soon enough when we welcome thousands of visitors to our beautiful little corner of Scotland.”

New Controlled Parking Zones

Work will begin on some streets in Leith from Monday as the parking changes at Leith Walk, Pilrig and Leith/North Leith are introduced. This is the first phase of new Controlled Parking Zones.

There was consultation on this first phase and you can read some of the public responses here.

Phase Two (including Easter Road, West Leith, Bonnington, Willowbrae and the A8 Corridor) remains on hold pending further monitoring and engagement.

Work is expected to begin soon on phase three (including Fettes and Prestonfield) and phase four (including Newhaven, Trinity and Portobello).

Knighthood for Stanley

The Times reports that Boris Johnson is considering nominating his dad for a knighthood. This would be “beyond parody” say the Scottish Greens.

The Party’s constitutional spokesperson, Ross Greer MSP, said: “These reports are beyond parody. There’s cronyism and then there’s whatever sad joke this is.

“The only person who could conceivably believe that Stanley Johnson deserves an honour is his dishonest and incompetent Tory court jester of a son.

“It’s the sort of thing that would be dropped from the Thick of It for not being believable. It would display a stunning level of arrogance and would be the most inappropriate honour since Caligula tried to appoint his horse to the Roman Senate.

“In a crowded field, Boris Johnson is already one of the most disgraced people to enter Downing Street. The kind of sleaze and scandal which would seem outrageous and hard to believe about anyone else is normal for him.

“The fact this is even being talked about shows how broken and discredited our so-called honours system is.

“If he has any dignity then Rishi Sunak would surely block such an absurd and ridiculous appointment.”

