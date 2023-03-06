Actress and comedian, Nina Wadia, was in Edinburgh at the weekend to meet children living with type 1 diabetes.

Following her own son’s diagnosis of type 1 five years ago, Nina has tirelessly supported the research charity Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), whose mission is to find a cure for the life-threatening and life-long condition.

On Saturday evening, Nina helped raise more than £50,000 for the charity.

Like this: Like Loading...