We have taken a look at some of the significant planning applications lodged in Edinburgh this last month.
Plans have been lodged by Gray MacPherson architects to create a two and a half storey mews development of three flats at 21 Melville Street Lane. This will involve partial demolition of the existing mews office building and part of a boundary wall.
The deadline for determination is 6 April 2023. Reference 23/00527/LBC
Plans have been submitted for a new visitor centre at Jupiter Artland near Wilkieston. Organic architects have designed a hub comprising gallery space, sculpture garden, a micro distiller for vodka and whisky, visitor facilities, shop and café at Bonnington House steadings. Reference 23/00509/FUL
Plans are now online for the Water of Leith Conservation Trust’s proposed development of Coalie Park which lies south of Coburg Street. These include improvements to a public park including changing the surface type, formalising the park area, tree planting and demolishing a portion of retaining wall to replacing with a seating area. Reference 23/00467/FUL
Developers of Edinburgh Marina have lodged an appeal with The Scottish Government for their development at Granton Harbour. Permission was refused for the mixed use development in January. The period for interested members of the public to make representation ends on 7 March 2023. Reference 21/06413/FUL
All the planning applications are published each week. To read those lodged at 27 February click here.
McCann sharp as Grange stay top of Premiership
Men’s Premiership: Sunday: FMGM Monarchs 0, Western 9; Uddingston 1, Inverleith 4; Clydesdale 7, Kelburne 3; Edinburgh University 8, Dunfermline Carnegie 1; Erskine Stewart’s Melville 0, Grange 9; Hillhead 0, Watsonians 4. Grange continue at the top of the men’s Premiership following a 9-0 thrashing of city rivals second-bottom Erskine Stewart’s Melville at Inverleith ith Rory…
Eyre Place residents being ignored says Choudhury
Foysol Choudhury Labour MSP for Lothian has been supportive of the residents in Eyre Place Lane and the flats which front Rodney Street who he now says are being ignored by a developer using the planning system to their advantage. Rather than the application which was due to be heard by the council’s planning committee,…
The story behind the Frederick Douglass mural
Ross Blair is an artist and technologist, and you will almost certainly have noticed his work on the streets of the capital. He created the Frederick Douglass mural on a gable end in Gilmore Place, and he later took the rather odd phone call from the Home Office asking if they could gift a photo…
Hearts travel with confidence to Parkhead
Hearts, boosted by their 3-0 win over St Johnstone at Tynecastle on Saturday, travel to Parkhead to square-up to the cinch Premiership pace-setters on Wednesday, a venue boss Robbie Neilson says is always a difficult place to go to. However, with the belief the players have Hearts, he said, can travel to Celtic with confidence.…
Charity fundraiser nets more than £50,000
Actress and comedian, Nina Wadia, was in Edinburgh at the weekend to meet children living with type 1 diabetes. Following her own son’s diagnosis of type 1 five years ago, Nina has tirelessly supported the research charity Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), whose mission is to find a cure for the life-threatening and life-long condition. On…
Fife slip to ninth after weekend double-header
Viaplay Elite League: Glasgow Clan 4, FifeFlyers 2; Fife Flyers 3, Cardiff Devils 4 (after overtime) Todd Dutiaume, Fife Flyers head coach, worried about a negative factor this weekend after the team was beaten in the final of the Viaplay Challenge Cup in midweek. And the experienced coach was almost proved right when Fife emerged…
