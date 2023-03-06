We have taken a look at some of the significant planning applications lodged in Edinburgh this last month.

Plans have been lodged by Gray MacPherson architects to create a two and a half storey mews development of three flats at 21 Melville Street Lane. This will involve partial demolition of the existing mews office building and part of a boundary wall.

The deadline for determination is 6 April 2023. Reference 23/00527/LBC

View down the lane

Plans have been submitted for a new visitor centre at Jupiter Artland near Wilkieston. Organic architects have designed a hub comprising gallery space, sculpture garden, a micro distiller for vodka and whisky, visitor facilities, shop and café at Bonnington House steadings. Reference 23/00509/FUL

Plans are now online for the Water of Leith Conservation Trust’s proposed development of Coalie Park which lies south of Coburg Street. These include improvements to a public park including changing the surface type, formalising the park area, tree planting and demolishing a portion of retaining wall to replacing with a seating area. Reference 23/00467/FUL

Developers of Edinburgh Marina have lodged an appeal with The Scottish Government for their development at Granton Harbour. Permission was refused for the mixed use development in January. The period for interested members of the public to make representation ends on 7 March 2023. Reference 21/06413/FUL

All the planning applications are published each week. To read those lodged at 27 February click here.

