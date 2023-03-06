Hearts, boosted by their 3-0 win over St Johnstone at Tynecastle on Saturday, travel to Parkhead to square-up to the cinch Premiership pace-setters on Wednesday, a venue boss Robbie Neilson says is always a difficult place to go to.

However, with the belief the players have Hearts, he said, can travel to Celtic with confidence.

The manager (pictured) said it was good to get three points on Saturday at home to Saints and added: “It is a different challenge at Parkahead.”

The statistics are that Hearts are third in the 12-strong table with 45 points from 27 outings while leaders Celtic have 76 points from their 27 games. Hearts have scored 48 goals and lost 37. Celtic have scored 87 goals and lost only 19.

Celtic come into the league game following a 5-1 win at the Paisley 2021 Stadium against St Mirren after being 1-0 down after six minutes. Hearts beat St Johnstone 3-0 at Tynecastle thanks to a double from Josh Ginelly and a single from Jorge Grant.

Of course, Celtic and Hearts meet on Saturday, this time at Tynecastle in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup and many fans will remember the 4-3 win by The Hoops at Gorgie earlier in the season, a cracker of a game. Kick-off on Saturday is at 12.15pm.

