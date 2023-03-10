Three rounds of this year’s British Youth Championship will also feature the inaugural Women’s Open Championship and the series will take place at Edinburgh (June 3), Workington (June 4) and Redcar (June 17).

Confirmed competitors so far are Britain’s No 1 Katie Gordon, Lucy Brooke and Wendy McAllan as well 2022 Speedway Grand Prix 2 finalist Celina Liebmann who is a German international.



British Youth boss Neil Vatcher said: “British Speedway has been working on organising this Championship for over a year and we are delighted to be able to include it within the British Youth Championship Series for the 2023 season.



“As well as the three British women currently taking part, it is a coup to include Celina who is a fantastic rider in her own right and one who will definitely be worth coming along to see.”



Any other female riders who would like to take part and have yet to confirm their attendance are asked to send an email to Neil Vatcher at neil@scbgb.co.uk.



In addition to the three-round series there is also an Academy Training Day for the female riders who would like to take part in this Championship, which takes place at Scunthorpe on Saturday April 1.

PICTURED: Alex Harkess (left) and John Campbell, bosses of Edinburgh Monarchs who run speedway at Armadale

