New councillor elected for Corstorphine/Murrayfield

In the by election to select the 63rd councillor for The City of Edinburgh Council, it was evident early on (that is about 11.28pm) that the LibDem candidate would win.

Fiona Bennett is a former NHS nurse who is standing because she said she has a need to help people. She won with 4,577 votes out of 8,225 cast. This was a 42.3% turnout which was considered pretty good for a by election.

Fiona Bennett the newest councillor in Edinburgh PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Social enterprise founder shortlisted

Robbie Tolson of Turn the Tables

Robbie Tolson the founder of Edinburgh-based social enterprise Turn the Tables is named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023.

He used to work in a homeless shelter and driven by the loss of a friend to suicide he set up the organisation which changes lives through DJing and beat making.

It is now aimed at helping create positive futures for people of all ages affected by homelessness and poverty.

Read more here

SNP Leadership election

Kate Forbes MSP is one of three candidates standing for election by SNP members as their new leader. Earlier this week she visited the Scottish Whisky Experience on the Royal Mile, noting while she was there that she does not support a ban on alcohol advertising. The Scottish Government consultation on these proposals has just ended. The government’s plan was to ban alcohol sponsorship for sports and live events. The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon was forced to admit that places such as the Johnnie Walker would not be affected by any legislation banning advertising of this kind.

SNP Leadership candidate Kate Forbes at the Scotch Whisky Experience with Susan Morrison CEO Scottish Whisky Experience PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Bye Bye Pandas

a new panda-themed bus has been revealed today in partnership with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

As part of the zoo’s plans to give Yang Guang and Tian Tian a giant farewell from Edinburgh, a brand-new design featuring the famous giant panda pair can be seen on select buses throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians this summer.

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our March paper has just been published and has been sent out to existing subscribers. Today we invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription.

Our goal is to recruit 500 new subscribers this year. Can you help us achieve that?

Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries.

If you would like to stock our papers then please get in touch.

If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.

Buy a subscription here or click the image below.

And if you would like to know a little more about the story behind our front page then here it is…

Our newspaper comes out on the 1st of each month. This month just after the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine a group of Russians gathered in Melville Street calling for Peace in Ukraine and we hope you agree that this small group makes a striking front page. pic.twitter.com/dYCa90smOh — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) March 6, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...