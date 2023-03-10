New councillor elected for Corstorphine/Murrayfield
In the by election to select the 63rd councillor for The City of Edinburgh Council, it was evident early on (that is about 11.28pm) that the LibDem candidate would win.
Fiona Bennett is a former NHS nurse who is standing because she said she has a need to help people. She won with 4,577 votes out of 8,225 cast. This was a 42.3% turnout which was considered pretty good for a by election.
Social enterprise founder shortlisted
Robbie Tolson the founder of Edinburgh-based social enterprise Turn the Tables is named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023.
He used to work in a homeless shelter and driven by the loss of a friend to suicide he set up the organisation which changes lives through DJing and beat making.
It is now aimed at helping create positive futures for people of all ages affected by homelessness and poverty.
SNP Leadership election
Kate Forbes MSP is one of three candidates standing for election by SNP members as their new leader. Earlier this week she visited the Scottish Whisky Experience on the Royal Mile, noting while she was there that she does not support a ban on alcohol advertising. The Scottish Government consultation on these proposals has just ended. The government’s plan was to ban alcohol sponsorship for sports and live events. The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon was forced to admit that places such as the Johnnie Walker would not be affected by any legislation banning advertising of this kind.
Bye Bye Pandas
a new panda-themed bus has been revealed today in partnership with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).
As part of the zoo’s plans to give Yang Guang and Tian Tian a giant farewell from Edinburgh, a brand-new design featuring the famous giant panda pair can be seen on select buses throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians this summer.
