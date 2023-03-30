Amorist Bistro Bar in Dunfermline has created two new cocktails to celebrate Dunfermline’s proud symbol in addition to its new look with a feature wall of peacocks above its bar.
The Peacock cocktail, a delicious (naturally peacock green) blend of coconut rum, absolut vodka, pineapple juice, and Blue Curacoa, topped up with soda water, has been on Amorist’s wide-ranging cocktail menu for the past few weeks and is already proving very popular.
Also on the menu, The Glen is named after the local name for the city’s Pittencrieff Park where the peacocks roam freely and have their own special aviary. It is a mix of Edinburgh apple and spice gin, Chambord, Lime juice, Angostura bitters and sparkling apple juice.
Owner Nihat Oymak said: “We like to offer something a bit different at Amorist, and are becoming known for our imaginative drinks, especially our cocktails, which our talented bar staff take great pride in creating.
“It’s been our pleasure to create these two new cocktails in honour of the peacocks which are synonymous with Dunfermline. We have referenced them in the bistro with our new mural which has been much admired. It’s part of a new look which also sees attractive foliage clad walls, new lighting and decoration. We want to make Amorist as Instagrammable as possible, and we hope that everyone will enjoy these new cocktails.”
