A centrally situated and well-equipped business centre offers many advantages to sole traders and small businesses looking to make the move from home working or expand their business operations. This one is in Fife within easy commuting from Edinburgh, offering an alternative view to working from home.
Fife Council’s Economic Development Team has announced that four new tenants have moved into the Business Incubator Kirkcaldy, situated at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, leaving a few high-quality, modern offices available to let.
Ideally aimed at office-based businesses, the units remaining are available in various sizes, from 165sq ft to 436 sq ft. These units benefit from a stepped discounted rental for the first year, with utilities included to help and support new businesses to grow. Companies need only to provide their own phone, internet and IT packages and they will be ready to trade from the centre.
The Business Incubator is situated on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy’s, in Mitchelston Industrial Estate. It has a dedicated parking area, a staffed reception, a small communal kitchen area, and offers tenants free use of its meeting rooms.
The units which are currently available are all in excellent decorative order, with the entire centre bearing a fresh and welcoming look and feel. The centre also has easy access to the A92, linking Kirkcaldy with Dundee, Edinburgh and the City of Dunfermline.
Kip McGrath Children’s Tuition, MTEC Drafting, Thistle Care Services, Pass Drive Driving Academy and Kenylink Services Ltd have all currently made the Incubator their base.
Saltire Security Products has based themselves at the Business Incubator Hub for the past fifteen years, initially starting in one of the smaller units before expanding the business and moving to a larger one.
Fiona Graham from Saltire Security Products said: “We are extremely happy here. The Incubator has offered us everything we have needed over the past fifteen years regarding modern office accommodation; hence we are still here, taking advantage of a larger office space as the business has grown. It’s a good central location here with plenty of parking. We have found the Centre to be very well run, with the very few maintenance aspects dealt with quickly and efficiently by the professional team at Fife Council.”
“We’d say to any small business thinking about moving to the Business Incubator, to go for it! You are part of a business community here and we have benefitted from word-of-mouth trade, and made other important business connections.”
Other satisfied tenants at the Business Incubator are Gerald and Janis Casserly who run their Kip McGrath Children’s Tuition business from one of the offices.
They commented: “Being situated in Business Incubator suits us perfectly for several reasons -there’s plenty of free parking right outside, which makes it easy for parents to drop off their children, plus our unit is open and bright with plenty of natural light which creates a great learning environment for our pupils. Overall, the centre is well run and very quiet, so we’d happily recommend it to other small businesses.”
Andrew Goulder from Fife Council’s Economic Development Teamcommented: “The Business Incubator is a much valued part of our business property portfolio. It’s very good news to have recently welcomed four new tenants to the local Kirkcaldy area, and we certainly are confident of attracting more in the coming months. Businesses working from home may well want to take that next step to the Business Incubator Kirkcaldy. We have the flexible package options to make that happen for them. It could take their business in a whole new direction this year.”
For information email: fifemeansbusiness@fife.gov.uk
