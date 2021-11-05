DHOOM REACHES FINALS IN SCOTTISH CURRY AWARDS

Despite covid, Dhoom Streatery has had a great year with continuing awards success including being named Most Inspiring Scottish Restaurant in the Scottish Virtual Restaurant Awards

Dhoom Indian “streatery” and cocktail bar in Dunfermline is celebrating reaching the Finals of the Scottish Curry Awards, to be held in Glasgow on 15 November.

Nominated in the Best Restaurant category, Dhoom, which has now been open since 2018, is the only street food restaurant in the category.

Established in 2008 to recognise and reward the curry industry in all its facets, the Awards are completely customer led, with diners being asked to nominate their favourite restaurants and chefs. Award literature talks of acknowledging “folk that slave away in a cloud of heavy spices to create and serve the dishes that disappear in mere moments of the fork or fingers diving in.”

Dhoom, which is currently showcasing Dhaba style food as offered at authentic roadside eateries across India, has already picked up another Restaurant award this year. Named Most Inspiring Scottish Restaurant in the Scottish Virtual Restaurant Awards back in May, this virtual event was held for the very first time to celebrate restaurants and takeaways that had continued to operate across the pandemic.

Dhoom owner Dhaneswhar Prasad said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all my loyal customers for their continuing support in Award schemes such as these. 2021 has certainly been a roller coaster of a year, full of challenge for our whole team, but being recognised in awards of this nature have certainly kept us going. It would be fantastic to win Best Restaurant in the Scottish Curry Awards to cap our win of Most Inspiring Restaurant earlier in the year.”

“Customer led awards, such as these, are the only ones that really matter to us,” added Prasad. “It’s heartening to achieve good reviews from food critics, bloggers and so on, but the opinions of the paying public, and keeping them inspired by our authentic street food, is what it’s all about.”

“We’re always really grateful to customers for taking the time to nominate us – their continued support is so important.”

During lockdown Dhaneswhar and his team provided hundreds of free meals for frontline workers. In the second lockdown he offered a takeaway menu with his innovative thali boxes.

“The Thalis were incredibly popular, and gave our customers a taste of Dhoom in their own homes at this difficult time,” he said.

Dhoom’s Indian Railway Canteen themed taster box was presented in a recyclable and reusable box, containing a choice of starters, mains, dips, breads and desserts.

With Dhoom having showcased street food from North, South, East and West India over the past three years, the current “Namaste India” Taster Menu is all about Dhaba style food, traditionally offered at roadside restaurants which serve as 24 hour truck stops.

“Once again this is a little bit different for us to be offering, but so far it’s going down very well. My customers know that I have researched everything myself on numerous trips to India prior to setting up Dhoom and honing our concept,” said Dhaneswhar. “You’ll find Dhaba food on every Indian national and state highway. Eaten all across India, its nutritious and flavoursome.”

Dishes include Keema Kebabs from Lucknow, and Tangri Kebabs from Hydrabadi.

“We’ll shortly be announcing our festive choices,” said Dhaneswhar. “Once again we will be open on Christmas Day. Let’s hope we can all have a much better festive season than last year.”

Like this: Like Loading...