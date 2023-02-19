As the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approached, The Scottish Government’s Minister with special responsibility for Ukraine confirmed that Scotland supports the country.

Neil Gray also offered his condolences to those who have lost loved ones while looking back over the past year.

Ahead of the anniversary on 24 February, Mr Gray said: “The Scottish Government has repeatedly condemned Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine. We are shocked and appalled at the violence and humanitarian crisis it has caused. Our heartfelt condolences go to all Ukrainians who have lost their loved ones. We hope for a Ukrainian victory, which is the best outcome for Ukraine as well as for longer-term peace and stability in Europe.

“The people of Ukraine have shown incredible strength over this past year. The support of the international community has been incredibly heartening to see, especially as we have witnessed the largest refugee crisis and forced movement of people across Europe since the Second World War.

“Since the invasion began in February last year, more than 23,000 Ukrainians with a Scottish sponsor have arrived in the UK, representing more than 20% of all UK arrivals. More than three-quarters of these arrivals have come through the Super Sponsor Scheme, which has provided a fast and secure route to sanctuary, without which many people would otherwise have been unable to travel.

“I’m proud that Scotland has been able to play its part in supporting Ukraine, from people sending donations for humanitarian aid, to families opening their homes to displaced people from Ukraine who have arrived in the country. I’m also grateful for the swift and sustained response from partners in local authorities and in third sector groups who have played a significant role in ensuring that a warm welcome has been provided to displaced people in their time of need.

“To the people from Ukraine who are living here, the Scottish Government wants you to know that Scotland is your home for as long as you are here and we will continue to stand with you.”

The Scottish Government introduced a new £50 million fund in September last year to bring empty local authority and registered social landlord properties into use to increase available housing, and in November last year the government launched a new campaign to encourage hosts for displaced people fro Ukraine to help.

In Scotland the number of visa applications sponsored by the Scottish Government was 38,317 with the number of visas issued standing at 32,494. The number of applications sponsored by individuals is 6,600 with the number of visas issued totalling 5,493.

Like this: Like Loading...