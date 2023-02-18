It was back in May 2020 when Pentland Community Space’s application to take over number 531 Lanark Road in Juniper Green was put to the council for formal approval.

Pentland Community Space is a charitable organisation formed by members of Juniper Green and Baberton Mains Community Council, who already had a track record of successful events such as the Pentlands Book Festival and the Farmer’s Market. Their submission to acquire the building under the Community Asset Transfer scheme, was considered to be a very strong one.

The premises are the former public toilet block in Juniper Green which had been closed in 2015, and which the group bought for £23,000 from the council. This was £7,000 less than the market value but the reduced price reflected the added benefits that a hub like this would bring.

The building has been demolished and then with additional funding turned into to a community space with a one-bedroom residential flat above. When the group took over the building there was already planning permission for the development granted in 2016. The letting of the flat will help to make the Hub sustainable.

The Hub opened its doors last autumn and is now a base for all sorts of activities including the New Mums Group on Mondays, a Bookbug group for children under four, a knitting group and a yoga group on Tuesdays and Pentlands Sporting Memories Club on Wednesdays.

The @pentlands_space was opened officially today by @LordProvostEdin at a short ceremony with fizz and food pic.twitter.com/qd5RbjMpZS — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) February 18, 2023

But on Saturday the Rt Hon Lord Provost cut the ribbon with a small crowd in attendance. He said: “This has been a truly community led construction with residents donating their time and expertise guiding the project through many challenges and attracting significant investment with from local residents and from corporates such as the Scottish Land Fund, Garfield Weston, Levenseat EBE Scotland Awards for All, the Polio Society and last but not least The City of Edinburgh Council.”

Chair of Pentland Community Space, Lynn Elliott thanked Anthea Grierson, the former head of Juniper Green Primary School, Professor Cliff Beevers former chair of PCS, whose “persistence got us to this point”, several local volunteers who acted as Project Managers during the build stage, including Doug Harley who sadly passed away suddenly last year, builder Dominic Tedesco who she thanked for the “help and patience during the whole process”.

She concluded: “We have been really encouraged by the initial success and would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to look at the programme of events.”

All information about events is on the Hub’s Facebook page.

Professor Cliff Beevers, Lord Provost, and Anthea Grierson, cutting the ribbon. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Hub@531 Lanark Road. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Cllr Stephen Jenkinson., Chair of Pentlands Community Space, Lynn Elliott and Cllr Fiona Glasgow. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Councillor Robert Aldridge, Rt. Hon. Lord Provost and piper Calum Robertson from Merchiston Castle School pipe band. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Hub@531 Lanark Road. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Hub@531 Lanark Road. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...