Police officers in Edinburgh have appealed for information after a car was deliberately set on fire in Craigleith.
The incident happened around 5.35pm on Monday, 13 February 2023, on Queensferry Road, close to the junction with South Groathill Avenue. A Volvo XC40 was significantly damaged.
DC Fiona Murray said: “We are keen to speak to two men seen in the area at the time.
“The first is described as late teens to early twenties, slim build, wearing dark jogging bottoms, a grey hooded jumper and dark coloured trainers.
“The second is described as late teens to early twenties, slim build, wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and dark trainers.
“Officers have been carrying out enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who may have been within the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously before or after.
“The road was busy with traffic at the time and a passing dash cam footage may assist with our investigation.”
If you have any relevant information then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2803 of Monday, 13 February, 2023, or make a call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
