The Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has declared he will stand in the SNP leadership contest.



Speaking to the Sunday Mail he said he thought he would be the best person to lead the party and denied that he would simply be a “continuity candidate”.



The Glasgow Pollok MSP was first elected as a regional MSP for Glasgow in 2011. He has also served as Justice Secretary and as Transport Minister before that. Previously he served as Minister for Europe and as Parliamentsry Assistant to the First Minister. He also leads on Covid-19 vaccination, as well as dealing with the problems which have beset the health service in the wake of the pandemic.



When elected in 2011 Yousaf was the youngest MSP elected to Holyrood at the age of 26. Now he is throwing his hat in the ring to lead The Scottish Government.

I am delighted to say I have put myself forward to be @theSNP next leader & Scotland's next First Minister.



Watch my video below to see why I think I'm best placed for the job.



SNP members can also now nominate me on the link below 👇https://t.co/3agL4LSGLz pic.twitter.com/b08PevH1jD — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) February 19, 2023

Humza Yousaf Health Secretary





