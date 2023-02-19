The Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has declared he will stand in the SNP leadership contest.


Speaking to the Sunday Mail he said he thought he would be the best person to lead the party and denied that he would simply be a “continuity candidate”.

The Glasgow Pollok MSP was first elected as a regional MSP for Glasgow in 2011. He has also served as Justice Secretary and as Transport Minister before that. Previously he served as Minister for Europe and as Parliamentsry Assistant to the First Minister. He also leads on Covid-19 vaccination, as well as dealing with the problems which have beset the health service in the wake of the pandemic.

When elected in 2011 Yousaf was the youngest MSP elected to Holyrood at the age of 26. Now he is throwing his hat in the ring to lead The Scottish Government.

Humza Yousaf Health Secretary

Motherwell double sinks Hearts

Robbie Neilson warned Hearts fans that his men would find it tough at Fir Park and so it proved as the Jambos skidded to a disappointing defeat in the cinch Premiership. The 2-0 victory was the Lanarkshire side’s second in four days having edged St Mirren in midweek and it claimed back-to-back wins for interim manager Stuart…

Continue Reading Motherwell double sinks Hearts

Ash Regan says she will address the democratic deficit on independence

Ash Regan has announced that she is standing in the SNP leadership contest. Ms Regan is the MSP for Edinburgh Eastern, and was a Minister in the Scottish Cabinet until her resignation at the end of 2022 over the Gender Reform Recognition Bill. Ms Regan proposes to take forward the matter of independence by setting…

Continue Reading Ash Regan says she will address the democratic deficit on independence

Scottish Government confirms solidarity with Ukraine

As the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approached, The Scottish Government’s Minister with special responsibility for Ukraine confirmed that Scotland supports the country. Neil Gray also offered his condolences to those who have lost loved ones while looking back over the past year. Ahead of the anniversary on 24 February, Mr…

Continue Reading Scottish Government confirms solidarity with Ukraine


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.