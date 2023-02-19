The Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has declared he will stand in the SNP leadership contest.
Speaking to the Sunday Mail he said he thought he would be the best person to lead the party and denied that he would simply be a “continuity candidate”.
The Glasgow Pollok MSP was first elected as a regional MSP for Glasgow in 2011. He has also served as Justice Secretary and as Transport Minister before that. Previously he served as Minister for Europe and as Parliamentsry Assistant to the First Minister. He also leads on Covid-19 vaccination, as well as dealing with the problems which have beset the health service in the wake of the pandemic.
When elected in 2011 Yousaf was the youngest MSP elected to Holyrood at the age of 26. Now he is throwing his hat in the ring to lead The Scottish Government.
Coronation means extended opening hours for pubs
Pubs in East Lothian will be able to stay open into the early hours to celebrate the coronation of King Charles in May. East Lothian Licensing Board will grant an extension of licensed hours for the coronation holiday weekend when it meets next week. King Charles III’s coronation will take place on 6 May 2023…
Motherwell double sinks Hearts
Robbie Neilson warned Hearts fans that his men would find it tough at Fir Park and so it proved as the Jambos skidded to a disappointing defeat in the cinch Premiership. The 2-0 victory was the Lanarkshire side’s second in four days having edged St Mirren in midweek and it claimed back-to-back wins for interim manager Stuart…
Ash Regan says she will address the democratic deficit on independence
Ash Regan has announced that she is standing in the SNP leadership contest. Ms Regan is the MSP for Edinburgh Eastern, and was a Minister in the Scottish Cabinet until her resignation at the end of 2022 over the Gender Reform Recognition Bill. Ms Regan proposes to take forward the matter of independence by setting…
Council will be able to raise parking fines
Parking fines are likely to increase to £100 in Edinburgh in a bid to minimise cuts to the city’s roads budget and help fund repairs for potholes. The City of Edinburgh Council’s Transport Convener said The Scottish Government will hand the capital powers to increase the maximum penalty for parking without a ticket by £40. Cllr…
Scottish Government confirms solidarity with Ukraine
As the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approached, The Scottish Government’s Minister with special responsibility for Ukraine confirmed that Scotland supports the country. Neil Gray also offered his condolences to those who have lost loved ones while looking back over the past year. Ahead of the anniversary on 24 February, Mr…
The Hub@531 is now open in Juniper Green
It was back in May 2020 when Pentland Community Space’s application to take over number 531 Lanark Road in Juniper Green was put to the council for formal approval. Pentland Community Space is a charitable organisation formed by members of Juniper Green and Baberton Mains Community Council, who already had a track record of successful…