Parking fines are likely to increase to £100 in Edinburgh in a bid to minimise cuts to the city’s roads budget and help fund repairs for potholes.
The City of Edinburgh Council’s Transport Convener said The Scottish Government will hand the capital powers to increase the maximum penalty for parking without a ticket by £40.
Cllr Scott Arthur said it would raise “well over £1 million a year” which would be “invested straight into road and footpath maintenance”.
And he tweeted to say that it could raise up to £2.4 million a year, and adding that it would help tackle “antisocial parking” – and that “every penny will be invested in fixing potholes”.
It comes after the council proposed slashing the Capital’s roads funding by £12million at least in part to meet the spiralling cost of the North Bridge refurbishment.
Currently, if a driver parks their vehicle on certain city streets without purchasing a ticket they are handed a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN), which drops to £30 if it is paid in two weeks.
With this now set to rise to £100, the reduced penalty for early payment will be £50. The increase for this and all other council charges will take effect from 1 April.
Cllr Arthur said The Scottish Government confirmed the increase to him, despite being told earlier this year he would not be allowed to put parking fines up.
Transport Scotland said in January that “now is not an appropriate time” to introduce a rise amid cost-of-living crisis.
The Scottish Government was approached for comment.
The plan to hike parking charges will form part of the Labour administration’s budget next week, Cllr Arthur said.
“That should get us well over £1 million a year,” he added.
“The idea is that will just get invested straight into road and footpath maintenance.”
After plans emerged this month to reduce Edinburgh’s ‘carriageway and footways’ budget by £1.5m a year over the next eight years, he warned this would speed-up the decline of the city’s roads and footpaths which he said “have never been in a worse condition”.
Council officers said the cut was necessary after the North Bridge refurbishment project rose by another £24million – bringing the total to £86million.
However, the impact on cash available for road maintenance could be minimised significantly if the move to increase parking revenue proves successful.
by Donald Turvill, Local Democracy Reporter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Coronation means extended opening hours for pubs
Pubs in East Lothian will be able to stay open into the early hours to celebrate the coronation of King Charles in May. East Lothian Licensing Board will grant an extension of licensed hours for the coronation holiday weekend when it meets next week. King Charles III’s coronation will take place on 6 May 2023…
Continue Reading Coronation means extended opening hours for pubs
Motherwell double sinks Hearts
Robbie Neilson warned Hearts fans that his men would find it tough at Fir Park and so it proved as the Jambos skidded to a disappointing defeat in the cinch Premiership. The 2-0 victory was the Lanarkshire side’s second in four days having edged St Mirren in midweek and it claimed back-to-back wins for interim manager Stuart…
Ash Regan says she will address the democratic deficit on independence
Ash Regan has announced that she is standing in the SNP leadership contest. Ms Regan is the MSP for Edinburgh Eastern, and was a Minister in the Scottish Cabinet until her resignation at the end of 2022 over the Gender Reform Recognition Bill. Ms Regan proposes to take forward the matter of independence by setting…
Continue Reading Ash Regan says she will address the democratic deficit on independence
Humza Yousaf first to declare he will stand for election
The Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has declared he will stand in the SNP leadership contest. Speaking to the Sunday Mail he said he thought he would be the best person to lead the party and denied that he would simply be a “continuity candidate”. The Glasgow Pollok MSP was first elected as a regional MSP…
Continue Reading Humza Yousaf first to declare he will stand for election
Scottish Government confirms solidarity with Ukraine
As the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approached, The Scottish Government’s Minister with special responsibility for Ukraine confirmed that Scotland supports the country. Neil Gray also offered his condolences to those who have lost loved ones while looking back over the past year. Ahead of the anniversary on 24 February, Mr…
Continue Reading Scottish Government confirms solidarity with Ukraine
The Hub@531 is now open in Juniper Green
It was back in May 2020 when Pentland Community Space’s application to take over number 531 Lanark Road in Juniper Green was put to the council for formal approval. Pentland Community Space is a charitable organisation formed by members of Juniper Green and Baberton Mains Community Council, who already had a track record of successful…