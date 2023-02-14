Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the Meadows.
A 19-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck on the head with a bottle on Melville Drive near the junction with Argyle Place around 4am on Sunday, 29 January, 2023.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened is urged to contact police.
Also, anyone with relevant dash cam or private CCTV footage should get in touch.
If you have information contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3209 of 29 January, 2023. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
