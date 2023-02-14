SCHLOSS Roxburghe Hotel & Golf Course in the Scottish Borders has recently joined Destination by Hyatt and completed an extensive refurbishment, including upgrading its bedrooms and installing a new Winter Garden spa with heated infinity pool. The destination has now become one of the first Scottish hospitality businesses to engage with the new look Staycation Scotland (Accommodation) Ltd.
A vibrant accommodation consortia, jointly created by Rosemary McLennan of The Scottish PA Network, and Alex McKie, Group Managing Director of The Fusion Group of Companies, Staycation Scotland enables businesses like SCHLOSS Roxburghe to sign up and connect direct to both individual and group leisure markets.
With another lucrative staycation year beckoning in Scotland, Staycation Scotland brings together many of the nation’s leading accommodation providers. Its central portal enables consumers to quickly and easily book short breaks. For the businesses involved, a new range of features and benefits are included, such as a fully dedicated partner phoneline for member businesses to update their page and place offers and promotions, alongside a new group and special events offering for hotels and self-catering businesses to connect to large existing databases, email pushes, blogs and social media.
With many years of invaluable experience in the industry, Rosemary has a wealth of knowledge and publishes her own blog on the Staycation Scotland platform. There’s also numerous special offers, news, tips, and inspirations for trips for consumers to browse.
SCHLOSS Roxburghe is the perfect getaway at just over an hour’s drivetime from both Edinburgh and Newcastle, and offers midweek stays in its new Estate Rooms with a 25% discount on the Best Available Rate. (Offered subject to availability Quote Staycation Grand Opening.)
The rates include use of the fantastic new Winter Garden Spa and leisure facilities and an additional 20% discount on any beauty treatments. The rate is subject to availability and valid up until 31 March 2023.
SCHLOSS Roxburghe, which was formerly owned by the Duke of Roxburghe, and dates back to the 12th Century has sympathetically added 58 contemporary bedrooms and suites. It has a new restaurant, alongside a purpose built banqueting suite. Luxury cottages, set apart from the main house, make up a comprehensive accommodation choice.
“This is an absolutely brilliant offer to kick off our new platform, and our thanks go to the team at SCHLOSS Roxburghe whom we are delighted to have on board,” said Rosemary.
“It’s very much this type of offer we welcome to the platform at this time,” she added. “We want to provide maximum appeal to our discerning short break consumers. We are all about offers and pricing with real substance, using the platform to draw attention to new products, to added value, and to highlight choice across a wide range of quality three, four and five star accommodation. Members can highlight whatever they wish. Our platform will always be fresh and up to date.”
“We are keen to attract as many new member businesses as possible. Be creative with us – and remember there is always strength in numbers,” finished Rosemary.
Debbie Phillips, SCHLOSS Roxburghe Business Development Manager, said: “We wish Staycation Scotland every success. Having just joined Destination by Hyatt, which is extremely exciting for us, and having completed this major refurbishment, we are primed and ready to go, looking to spread our offering as far and wide as we can. Staycation Scotland is providing us with an instant way to connect with our potential customers.”
For Business member enquiries on Staycation Scotland please email info@staycationscotland.com or call Rosemary on 07816 310757.
