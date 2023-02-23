Popular Edinburgh artist, the Edinburgh Sketcher, has a very personal exhibition at Southside gallery Art & Craft Collective between 4 March and 1 April 2023.

Mark Kirkham (who is the Edinburgh Sketcher) told us the story: “After our family cat, Mocha, died last March, aged 21, she left a huge hole in our family. My two young children had never known life without their fluffy companion, and for my wife and I she had been through tough times and good for half our lives.

“When we had to say good bye we all struggled and for myself I turned to art to get me through. I started drawing a cat a day and decided 100 was a nice round number, before I realised it was to be over three months! Made on various materials and in many mediums the cats vary in detail and time taken, but each one I meant something to me and helped on my personal journey saying goodbye to Mocha.

“I am so pleased to be able to exhibit these drawings together at Art & Craft Collective in Causewayside. Linsay has been such a great support to Edinburgh Sketcher over the years. If you would like to see these original pieces then please do come along in March. I will be selling each original one for £5, with all money raised going to the Lothian Cat Rescue charity.”