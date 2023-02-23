Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, QPM, has announced his retirement from Police Scotland today at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority.
The 56-year-old took over on an interim basis in 2017, stepped up to a permanent role the following year, and was knighted for his service only earlier this year.
It was in 2017 when he had formally announced his imminent retirement, he had to reconsider that decision quickly on the departure of previous Chief Constable Phil Gormley.
On accepting the permanent role in August 2018 he said then: “I am extremely proud and humbled to be appointed as Scotland’s next Chief Constable. It is a great responsibility and opportunity to lead a 22,000 strong team of dedicated and committed professionals, and to harness their ideas and potential in the service of the people of Scotland. Policing has been my life and the demands on it are developing faster today than at any time in my career. It is my job now to lead and drive change in policing to adapt to those challenges and to build on the values, ethos and traditions of policing in Scotland that first attracted me to this profession 26 years ago.”
In 2021 his tenure was extended to August 2025 but he has decided now is the time to step down.
He told the meeting of the Scottish Police Authority on Thursday morning: “I consider the stability which now exists will endure through and also enable a managed transition to a new chief constable over the coming months. I will work relentlessly to ensure this occurs.”
The Chief Constable who has more than 30 years of service under his belt is to step down in the summer.
One Hundred Cats – an exhibition by The Edinburgh Sketcher
Popular Edinburgh artist, the Edinburgh Sketcher, has a very personal exhibition at Southside gallery Art & Craft Collective between 4 March and 1 April 2023. Mark Kirkham (who is the Edinburgh Sketcher) told us the story: “After our family cat, Mocha, died last March, aged 21, she left a huge hole in our family. My two…
Continue Reading One Hundred Cats – an exhibition by The Edinburgh Sketcher
Five things you need to know today
The City of Edinburgh Council meets today to set its budget and decide how much everyone living in the city has to pay in council tax which is a part of its funding. Other neighbouring councils have set an increase of up to almost six per cent. At a time when there are demands by…
Fife seek valuable play-off points this weekend
Zack Phillips urged his Fife Flyers team-mates to put thoughts of the Viaplay Challenge Cup final next Wednesday to one side as they seek valuable Elite League points in a tough weekend double-header. Play-off chasing Flyers, supported by Wolseley, travel to Surrey to face title contenders, Guildford Flames, on Saturday (18.00) and return to The Fife Ice…
Continue Reading Fife seek valuable play-off points this weekend
Lockwood aiming to add to her goals tally
Katie Lockwood has scored four goals in six games since joining Hibs from a Swedish club half-way through the season and she admits she could have had more. The Huddersfield-supporting, English-born striker would love to bag another as the Easter Road club travel to Tynecastle to face arch rivals Hearts on Sunday (kick-off 13.10) in the…
Timms aims to shoot down Hibs in Capital derby
Georgia Timms has made personal sacrifices to play play football for Hearts in Edinburgh but she declared: “I am absolutely loving it.” The club, coaches and players all help to produce a welcoming environment after spells with Oxford United and Lewes in Sussex, but her move north means she is distanced from friends and family. They are centred…
Continue Reading Timms aims to shoot down Hibs in Capital derby
First Minister writes an open letter to Ukrainians everywhere
First Minister reassures any Ukrainians who have come to live here that “Scotland is your home for as long as you need it to be”. Friday will be the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has written an open letter to Ukrainians in Scotland and across the world. The…
Continue Reading First Minister writes an open letter to Ukrainians everywhere