A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another teenager in Edinburgh.

The 18-year-old who died can be named as Lewis McCartney. He was found with serious injuries on Viewcraig Street around 3.45am on Sunday, 12 February.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.

The 19-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 15 February.

Detective Inspector George Calder, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Lewis’ family and friends. They’ve asked their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigations.”

Viewcraig Street where police officers were conducting a fingertip search on Monday 13 February 2023 PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

