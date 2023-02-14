Fire and Rescue Service personnel are being offered free tram travel to help them pay their respects to a fellow firefighter.

Barry Martin was critically injured during a large scale fire at the former Jenners building last month and died in hospital a few days later.

Members of the public are expected to gather on The Royal Mile to say farewell to the firefighter at St Giles Cathedral on Friday, and serving members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are being offered free tram travel to and from the memorial service if they are wearing their uniform, or show their staff ID.

Tom Neil, Edinburgh Trams’ Head of Business and Finance Support, said: “Offering free tram travel to Fire and Rescue Service personnel reflects the gratitude we all feel for our essential workers who risk their lives on a regular basis to protect us.

“Those travelling to Edinburgh on the day should note that trams are only running between the airport and West End this week, and anyone driving can leave their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which is off the A8 and offers free parking, before completing their journey by tram.”

At midday on Friday, 17 February, the funeral cortege will make its way from the base of the Royal Mile, arriving at the Cathedral at 12.30pm when the service, by invitation, will begin.

There will be a private committal thereafter.

Last week’s council meeting began with a minute’s silence for the firefighter. The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge led the tributes saying: “Thankfully it’s a very rare occurrence indeed for any firefighter these days to lose their life in the course of their duty. That makes the loss of Barry Martin all the more keenly felt by all of us in Edinburgh and I’m sure also by his fellow firefighters.

“I know that his family will be hurting terribly at the loss of a husband and father. But I hope that in time they will gain some comfort from knowing the full extent of the admiration and respect, indeed the pride, this city feels for having had the privilege of being served so well by Barry Martin.

“Firefighter Barry Martin we salute you and thank you for giving your all in service for the people of Edinburgh.”

