Hibernian FC have announced that Josh Campbell has committed his long-term future to Hibernian FC.
The 22-year-old hassigned a four-and-a-half-year deal extending his time at Easter Road to the summer of 2027.
Under the stewardship of Lee Johnson, the central midfielder has gone from strength to strength and has become a key part of the Hibsset up.
So far this season he has contributed to 13 goals in all competitions (eight goals and five assists) in 29 appearances.
The Edinburgh-born box-to-box midfielder has been at the club since he was just eight years-old and went on to make his First Team debut in the Betfred Cup against Stirling Albion 11 years later.
To date, he has made 66 appearances in all competitions and has represented the Hibees both domestically and in the Europa Conference League. His impressive performances this season also saw him receive a Scotland U21 call-up.
Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re delighted to agree this new deal with Josh as he’s not only vital for us now but will be in the future too.
“Josh is an excellent player; he’s industrious, fit as anything, brave, trustworthy, and he will do anything to help his football club.
“He’s a really good trainer and a great lad who is always looking at ways he can improve.
“Josh is the type of player that the other young lads in the Academy should be looking up to. He’s a great example for them.“He, and the coaching staff, are looking to continue adding value to his all-round game, and Josh should have an eye on senior international caps.”
