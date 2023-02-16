Brush up on your beauty skills and meet the experts, as Love Beauty returns to St James Quarter.
Makeup brushes at the ready! St James Quarter is bringing back its iconic Love Beauty event this weekend.
The one-of-a-kind event is a perfect opportunity for beauty aficionados to come together and celebrate their love for all things glam, with a range of inspiring makeup, skincare, and fragrance workshops, as well as consultations from world-renowned brands.
Everyone is invited to St James Quarter’s Love Beauty Lounge over the weekend, located on Level 1 beside NEXT. Experts from some of the most popular brands in the Quarter including VIEVE, Charlotte Tilbury, Carolina Herrera, Clarins, Sunnamusk and Neom will be offering demonstrations, mini masterclasses and complimentary treatments as well as sharing the industry’s best kept beauty secrets. Stylish Scottish eyewear brand Iolla will also partner with beauty experts to reveal top makeup tips and tricks for people who wear glasses. While enjoying refreshments and music from our resident DJ, guests can explore an interactive Beauty Bar play table with products to spritz, swatch, test and try from Dior, Body Shop, Neom and Kiehl’s among others.
In the Love Beauty Studio, on Level 1 in the Quarter’s SOOK space, guests can enjoy one-to-one consultations and mini treatments from skincare favourite, Kiehl’s, and get a Dyson hair styling experience with the brand’s experts, while learning about Dyson’s styling tools. No need to book in advance, just pop along to enjoy a complimentary treatment and some pamper time.
John Lewis will also be celebrating beauty products, with a jam-packed schedule of workshops at its Beauty Society on Level 2, as well as mini makeovers, product demonstrations and gift with purchase offers from many brands including Elemis, Hermes, Bobbi Brown and Estée Lauder.
All visitors can then step into the official Love Beauty photo and video booth to snap a selfie, reveal what beauty means to them and share their own top beauty secrets. Situated on Level 2, outside John Lewis, the booth features a special beauty filter to make each pose and pout insta-worthy.
Think you know all there is about beauty? St James Quarter is challenging you to take part in a beauty-themed treasure hunt across the Quarter this weekend. Guests will be tasked with completing a beauty passport, filled with questions on some of St James Quarter’s most iconic brands, including Neom, Victoria’s Secret and John Lewis, all to have a chance of winning an exclusive St James Quarter Beauty hamper, full to the brim with 2023’s beauty must haves. The beauty passports can be collected from the Love Beauty Lounge from 10am each day and must be returned to the Lounge by 5pm on Sunday 19 February.
Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We’re incredibly lucky to host some of the world’s most exciting and innovative beauty brands within St James Quarter and this weekend gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate all things beauty. From skincare and make-up to haircare and fragrance, Love Beauty brings all the very best of our brands together to help our guests learn something new, stock up on their favourite brands and enjoy complimentary consultations and treatments.
“We’re sure every guest will leave St James Quarter looking and feeling their best, with their look too good not to capture in our pop-up Love Beauty photo and video booth!”
The Love Beauty Lounge and Love Beauty Studio will be open from 10am – 5pm on Saturday and 11am – 4pm on Sunday, with activities taking place throughout The Quarter across the whole weekend.
https://stjamesquarter.com/event/love-beauty
