The Balmoral Hotel has kept its five star status for the third year running

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel, has been awarded five stars in the 2023 Forbes Travel Guide. It was announced today that the hotel has retained its position as the only hotel in Scotland to receive the world-renowned accolade for the third year running.

Forbes Travel Guide is the authority in genuine Five-Star service. In 2021 The Balmoral became the first hotel in Scotland to receive a five-star rating and has continuously worked to secure its position as an icon of luxury hospitality.

Cluster Managing Director, Richard Cooke said: “It is an incredible honour to share that we have been awarded a five star rating for 2023. Forbes truly demands the very best standards for guests and we are extremely humbled to have received such acknowledgement for three years running. The Balmoral team works hard every day to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences that showcase the very best of Scottish hospitality and we look forward to continuing to deliver incredible service and experiences for our guests.”

A gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958, Forbes Travel Guide’s luxury travel rating recognises the world’s finest properties. Anonymous inspectors check into a hotel for at least two nights, then test up to 900 objective standards with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world’s best luxury experiences.

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Classic rooms at The Balmoral are available from £525 per night.

www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/the-balmoral-hotel/

Balmoral Hotel Princes Street

