The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has announced that tickets for the first shows at this year’s Fringe are now available to book.

The 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe takes place between 4 and 28 August 2023 with the usual wide range of acts and shows.

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “Along with the programme launch and the first Friday in August, the announcement of the first batch of shows is one of those thrilling moments in the Fringe calendar. The whole Fringe community has been working behind the scenes to prepare for the festival for months now, but having actual shows to browse and book makes the build up to this year’s Fringe that bit more tangible.

“The Fringe is made possible due to a cast of thousands – artists, audiences, venue staff, industry, media, sponsors, partners and local businesses. It’s never too early to start planning a trip to the Fringe; booking early is also a brilliant way to support artists, to let them know there’s already an audience waiting for their show to come to Edinburgh.

“We’ll be announcing a lot more over the coming months, including details of our much-anticipated new app, so stay tuned!”

More shows will be announced on 30 March and on 11 May.

The Fringe Programme will be launched on 8 June, and meantime there is a smaller list of shows on the Fringe website.

The Royal Mile during Edinburgh Festival Fringe

